Photo courtesy: facebook/OptiTrack

On 27 September 2023, OptiTrack announced the launch of the company’s Educational MoCap Program. It is an initiative intended to enhance motion capture (mocap) support for K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

The program is aimed at customers who are willing to upgrade existing mocap systems or implement the technology for the first time. For them, the OptiTrack Educational MoCap Program has paired OptiTrack’s mocap technology with a range of incentives spanning, pricing discounts, extended warranties and priority support.

According to the company, its mocap systems are a perfect fit for higher education institutions,

delivering precision active and passive tracking and straightforward software. The Educational MoCap Program has OptiTrack’s experience in deploying mocap technologies for customers at world-renowned laboratories, medical centers, research institutes, film studios and gaming studios. The program encompasses applications such as virtual production, virtual reality, movement sciences, animation and robotics.

OptiTrack executive vice president Stephanie Hines said, “For nearly 30 years, OptiTrack has helped revolutionise research and curricula for education facilities, delivering industry-leading mocap technologies that power precise, flexible and easy-to-use workflows. Our new Educational MoCap Program makes it easier than ever for today’s learning institutions to incorporate mocap technologies into their day-to-day lessons and learning.”

Registered program customers will receive the following:

Exclusive pricing: With education-only pricing discounts on mocap cameras, accessories and software licensing, the OptiTrack Educational MoCap Program helps funds stretch further.

Hardware trade-in options: The trade-in program allows registered education customers to upgrade to OptiTrack’s advanced, higher resolution or wider-view motion capture cameras at a discounted rate.

Extended warranties: Customers get an additional warranty duration. If technical support is needed, customers will benefit from extended product coverage for continuous performance.

Priority support: Program participants receive first-hand access to OptiTrack dedicated technical support resources. This includes USA-based experts who are available to quickly assist with OptiTrack cameras, markers or software as questions or needs arise.

Tailored training: Hands-on education is included, helping educational institutions maximise use of their mocap technologies to deliver effective education experiences for students.

OptiTrack executive vice president Adam Schmidt said, “From virtual production studios preparing students for a career in filmmaking to research institutes exploring groundbreaking medical advancements, today’s education mocap use cases are incredibly diverse and fast-evolving. OptiTrack’s state-of-the-art mocap technology is one of the most widely used today. The Educational MoCap Program equips schools with the knowledge, tools and one-on-one support they need to execute influential, true-to-life, motion-based learning experiences.”