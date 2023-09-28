Revenant Esports has signed popular content creator Antaryami Gaming, who has more than four million subscribers on YouTube and is among India’s biggest names in the gaming space.

Born on 26 January 1996, Antaryami Gaming, whose real name is Rishabh Verma, has been creating content for more than four years primarily on the popular battle royale title, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). He has been one of the country’s most consistent content creators and is known for his engaging and humorous live streams, aligning his personality with Revenant Esports.

On the development, Verma said, “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Revenant Esports. Being a part of a prominent organisation like Revenant will not only allow me to level up my content but also open new opportunities for me to engage with my fans at different esports events. I’m excited to build a strong gaming community with Revenant Esports. Together, we’ll reach new audiences and I look forward to bringing more collaborative content with other Revenant creators like Alpha Clasher, Emperor Plays and more.”

On the new signing, Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Antaryami Gaming to the Revenant Esports family. He isn’t just a content creator but also a gaming icon in India with an incredible following. At Revenant, we believe in investing in the biggest talent who share the same love and passion for gaming. This is just the beginning as we have a lot more exciting announcements on the way.”

In addition to YouTube subscribers, Antaryami Gaming has a following of over 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Revenant Esports is backed by Hindi cinema actor Tiger Shroff and has now expanded its content creator lineup with Antaryami Gaming joining the content creators like Bitty, Ayush Is Live, Emperor Plays, and Alpha Clasher.