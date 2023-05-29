Hindi cinema’s youngest action hero Tiger Shroff has ensured Bollywood’s foray into the Indian esports industry with his decision to invest an undisclosed amount in Revenant Esports, an Indian esports team.

This strategic investment comes as a huge boost to Revenant Esports who now plans to utilise the latest funding to bolster their esports rosters, content creators, and bootcamp infrastructure as well as invigorate their ambition of cementing the company’s name as the finest esports organisation in India and expanding its footprint globally.

Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “We are delighted to welcome Tiger Shroff to the Revenant Esports family. Everyone is well aware of his fondness for gaming and connects with the millennial and Gen Z audience. In Revenant he has the perfect platform to be more actively involved with the Indian gaming community. The entertainment industry starting to set foot in the world of gaming is massively beneficial to the industry as it helps spread awareness about its potential and importance among the not-so-informed Indian population. Tiger’s massive fanbase and his zeal for gaming will accelerate our vision of creating an enriching and engaging ecosystem for our organisation as well as for the Esports community as a whole.”

First-gen entrepreneur, Jagasia initially started with a single-game roster in BGMI for Revenant Esports in 2021. The organisation has now grown many folds and presently has multiple content creators and multi-game rosters that not only compete in innumerable major esports tournaments but also win laurels for the country.

Shroff shares a great passion for fitness, games, and MMA and is also an avid esports enthusiast who has made his passion for gaming known by engaging in various gaming activities in the past. The young superstar’s decision has initiated the coming together of the two most powerful genres in cinema and esports – a cocktail of which has all the ingredients to be the most successful brand alliances.

Speaking on what this association means to him, the actor said, “Revenant Esports is one of the biggest names of the esports landscape in India and I am delighted to be a part of it. They have achieved commendable success in such a short span and with the gaming and esports revolution taking the country by storm, I am confident that Rohit’s and my passion, knowledge, and vision will help us to achieve remarkable success and experience. Being an ardent gamer myself and having followed the industry closely, I also hope to use this association as a launchpad to more meaningful growth in the sector.”

Revenant Esports is home to some of the country’s best esports talents and leading content creators. The organisation has won in multiple international tournaments such as the BGMI: Master Series (Star Sports), Valorant: Valorant Challengers League South Asia, Pokemon Unite: Asia Champions League 2023, Brawl Stars: ESL Masters Japan, Apex Legends: ALGS Split 2 playoffs, and CODM: World Championship 2021.

Recently, they have brought on-board three content creators – Emperor Plays, Bitty and Ayush Is Live – and plans to add more in the upcoming months.

Last year, their Pokemon Unite roster became the very first Indian team to represent the country at the Pokemon Unite World Championships in London.

Revenant has associated with global brands like AMD, Puma, Corsair and Cybeart. This investment from a key Bollywood icon further proves how the entertainment industry can leverage the Indian esports industry with its limitless potential.