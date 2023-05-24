Revenant Esports has made three huge signings to its content creator lineup. The organisation has welcomed Bitty, Ayush Is Live, and Emperor Plays into its fold, who have a combined social media presence of more than one million.

Commenting on the signing of the new creators, Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “We at Revenant Esports have a long-term vision of growing our audiences across different avenues as we aim to become Asia’s leading esports organisation. With our content creator lineup, our goal remains the same as with competitive esports: to find up-and-coming creators, nurture and support them on their path to becoming the best in the country. Besides supporting their own content, we look forward to creating new content IPs with them for Revenant Esports as well. This is only the beginning as we will be onboarding more creators soon.”

The three content creators are versatile and have built audiences across a plethora of games. All three also frequently make vlogs with Bitty being a frequent player of Valorant and other PC games.

Emperor Plays, on the other hand, has been playing GTA RP in the recent past, growing an audience in the highly interactive and widely loved open-world title by Rockstar Games.

Finally, Ayush Is Live has kept his audience entertained with BGMI over the past few months despite the game’s unavailability in the application stores. His dedication to the game has paid off with the title set to make a return in the country after the Indian government has granted Krafton permission to resume its activities in India.

All three creators have initially built their audiences with battle royale titles like PUBG Mobile and BGMI and will be creating content around the game when it releases as well.

Talking about joining Revenant Esports, Bitty said, “I am honoured to be a part of Revenant Esports and be a part of their long-term vision. The future of content creation lies not only in making engaging individual content but also in collaborations with other like-minded creators. The upcoming creator lineup by Revenant will enable us to do just that and keep our audiences engaged with different fun and engaging content which doesn’t just involve gaming but also vlogs.”