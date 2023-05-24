Summer is almost here and whether it’s making sidewalk art, playing in the backyard, building a pillow fort, taking a road trip, or learning something new, the warmer months are a time of exploration for kids, families, and educators alike – and, as always, PBS Kids is along for the ride.

From new movies from Alma’s Way, Molly of Denali and Ready Jet Go!, debuting episodes from the newest series Work it Out Wombats! and Rosie’s Rules, to the launch of a new podcast, Keyshawn Solves it, and more, there’s so much on tap to help young audiences spark their curiosity, have fun, learn and grow this summer.

PBS Kids senior vice president and general manager Sara DeWitt said, “Summer is a perfect time for families to play and discover together, and we’re so excited to present brand-new content, activities, and resources to help inspire and support them in all their exploration this season. From adventuring with friends like Alma and Molly to getting inspired to explore something new, PBS Kids is a trusted resource for supporting summer fun and learning, wherever kids and families are.”

Also, for families who love to listen together, a new podcast from GBH Kids and distribution partner PRX, Keyshawn Solves it, is set to launch on 29 May. Created and executive produced by Ed Jenkins and executive produced by Dorothea Gillim, the free, serialised podcast is about a 10-year-old African-American boy who inherits a set of keys that he uses to help solve the mystery of disappearing bikes in his North Minneapolis neighbourhood. It also introduces young listeners to Juneteenth and its origins while reinforcing important lessons that are keys to success – such as resilience, self-worth, and responsibility. The podcast will include eight episodes and will roll out twice weekly on the PBS Kids video app, PBS Kids YouTube channel, and all major podcasting platforms.

The summer fun continues with:

Alma Goes to Puerto Rico: an hour-long movie from Alma’s Way that follows Alma as she travels to Puerto Rico with her family to celebrate Bisabuela’s 100 th birthday. She searches for the perfect birthday present, explores the San Juan and Loíza areas, and dances Bomba on the beach, all while learning even more about Puerto Rico and her heritage (5 June).

New episodes from Rosie's Rules (26 June).

Wise Raven & Old Crow, a one-hour Molly of Denali movie that follows Molly and her family as they embark on a river trip to a traditional Gwich’in village to honour their late Grandma Catherine. Getting there won’t be easy, so Molly must connect with her culture and listen to the land to get everyone there safely (10 July).

Space Camp: a brand-new feature-length film from Ready Jet Go!, timed to the anniversary of the moon landing (20 July).

New episodes from Work it out Wombats! (24 July) – OTT

New games coming this summer include: