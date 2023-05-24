Call of Duty: Mobile is about to have a whole new attitude with the launch of Season 5: Get Wrecked! on 1 June at 5:30 am IST. The new season brings anarchy and chaos to the mobile game with new content for players, including a new Search & Rescue MP mode, MP map – Armada Strike, updates to the Tournaments feature, a new functional weapon, and much more.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 5: Get Wrecked! gives players the opportunity to earn 50 tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as David Mason – Bandit and Alias – Signal Jammer, as well as the FFAR 1 assault rifle, the Guardian scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points, and more launching throughout the season.

Avoid any confusion by zeroing in on the key details below for Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 5: Get Wrecked!:

New MP Map – Armada Strike – First featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Armada Strike is a water-based map that will test players’ mettle to see whether they will sink or swim.

– First featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Armada Strike is a water-based map that will test players’ mettle to see whether they will sink or swim. New MP Mode – Search & Rescue – Chaos will ensue as Search & Rescue combines the best of Search & Destroy with Kill Confirmed modes.

– Chaos will ensue as Search & Rescue combines the best of Search & Destroy with Kill Confirmed modes. New Weapon and Attachment – Players can get their hands on the new FFAR 1, a bullpup assault rifle first featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops III or pick up the new Tactical Flashlight attachment for your RUS-79U.

– Players can get their hands on the new FFAR 1, a bullpup assault rifle first featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops III or pick up the new Tactical Flashlight attachment for your RUS-79U. Tournament Mode Updates – Experience enhancements to the weekend Tournaments mode, including the option to compete in Multiplayer and Battle Royale, new Melee Camos, and 1x Call of Duty Point coupons can now be used on Mythic Card Crates.

Players can also expect a variety of updates and improvements to the game in Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 5: Get Wrecked! on top of new seasonal challenges, draws, a themed event, and more, releasing in the store at launch and throughout the season.