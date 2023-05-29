As the IPL season draws to a close, India’s popular online gaming platform PlayerzPot today unveiled a one-of-its-kind campaign titled #TalentKiValue along with their brand ambassador, actor Rashmika Mandanna, to keep up with the fervour and enthusiasm of fans of fantasy gaming.

Leveraging the strong connection between the diva and her fans through an interesting line-up of digital films, this campaign aims to empower the highly talented indoor gamers in the Indian households.

A youth icon, Mandanna topped the Forbes 2021 list of the most influential stars in South cinema. She is an avid gamer and is making her presence felt in global sports platforms while delivering back-to-back blockbusters. PlayerzPot believes that her charming persona will strike a direct connection through this campaign, which inspires indoor gaming champs in every Indian household by reintroducing them to their favourite games and recognising them on the platform. The campaign will be aired on various digital platforms, and OTT.

The campaign films involve Mandanna as a celeb gamer, encouraging and recognising the prowess of every indoor game’s expert, on PlayerzPot. In a country where gaming is still largely considered a hobby, #TalentKiValue applauds the players for their talents through a series of contests and games with a chance to win exciting prizes.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, PlayerzPot CEO Sunil Yadav said, “Skill-based gaming is one of the biggest gaming categories that have caught the fancy of the country, across age-groups. However, the larger Indian gaming community is still years behind making a viable career out of skill-based casual games, that too in mobile format. With PlayerzPot, mobile gaming is serious for creators and players, and Rashmika’s charismatic on-screen appeal and national influence will be a game-changer for players enjoying an array of options on our app. After the humongous success in the fantasy gaming segment, we are now confident of leading in the skill-based segment, especially in tier II and tier III cities.”

PlayerzPot brand ambassador Mandanna said, “We have all grown up playing Ludo, carrom, chess, and Snakes & Ladders in our homes and societies. And playing these on PlayerzPot now takes me down memory lane every time I play them, including the fierce competitive spirit that takes me over with every game. There are several who play this with a lot of sportsperson spirit and a will to win. #TalentKiValue campaign will be a way for the members of the households to sit up and take note of the latent talent in their household.”