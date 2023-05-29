Genius Brands International announced the appointment of Henry Sicignano III to the company’s board of directors. Genius is a global brand management company that creates and licences multimedia entertainment content for children.

“I am pleased to welcome Henry to the board of directors,” said Genius Brands chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. “He brings decades of senior executive experience, including a successful track record leading public and private companies. We believe his operational and capital markets experience will be invaluable at the board level, given our laser focus on driving revenue and maximising profitability. Moreover, we look forward to benefiting from his background in consumer products, as we increase our focus on merchandising our growing brand portfolio. Overall, Henry brings fresh and independent insight to the board, and I believe his appointment illustrates our commitment to the highest levels of corporate governance.”

“I am thrilled to join Genius Brands’ board of directors at this exciting time in the company’s development,” said Sicignano. “The children’s entertainment market is highly fragmented and there is a significant opportunity for a new leader to rise in this industry, especially one that is not encumbered by legacy operations. Toward this end, Genius Brands has embraced the latest technologies and new means of distribution. While the company has experienced rapid growth, I also believe there are significant opportunities to further enhance profitability and maximise value for shareholders. The outlook for Genius Brands is exciting and I am honoured to join the company on this journey.”

Sicignano currently serves as the president of Charlie’s Holdings, a publicly traded consumer goods company with sales extending to more than 90 countries. Prior to this role, he served as the CEO of 22nd Century Group, a publicly listed plant biotechnology company.

Additionally, Sicignano served as NOCO Energy Corp general manager as well as Kittinger Furniture Company’s vice president. He has served on the board of directors of Anandia Laboratories, which was acquired in 2018. Sicignano holds a B.A. degree from Harvard College and an MBA degree from Harvard University.