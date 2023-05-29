NBCUniversal (NBCU) and Viacom18’s streaming service JioCinema have entered into a multi-year partnership bringing thousands of hours of NBCU films and TV series to India.

NBCU’s portfolio is fueled by Comcast NBCUniversal’s production entities and brands, which include Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Bravo, and more.

NBCU’s programming will live in a Peacock branded hub starting next month on JioCinema’s newly announced “JioCinema Premium” SVOD tier. Here, viewers will have access to first-run series like Young Rock, a heartfelt comedy starring global superstar Dwayne Johnson that tells the story of his life and the people he’s met along the way; riveting action thriller The Lazarus Project; and The Lovers, a darkly romantic comedy drama.

Indian audiences can also enjoy Peacock Originals including Bel-Air, a dramatic reimagining of the ‘90s comedy series that starred Will Smith; Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a spin-off series starring Adam Devine who reprises his character from the hit film; and The Calling, an investigative drama series from Emmy winner David E. Kelley, directed and executive produced by Oscar winner Barry Levinson, and co-composed by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro. Critically acclaimed and fan favourite dramas and comedies from NBCU’s vast library, including Downton Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project, are also a part of this deal.

Fans of reality television will also be able to indulge in all the drama, laughter and emotional highs and lows found in NBCU’s unscripted series. Encompassed in the deal are shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules; in addition to Family Karma, which follows seven Indian-American friends as they navigate life, love, careers and expectations of their traditional families; and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, a transformational show – narrated by Amy Poehler – where three Swedes (an organiser, a designer and a psychologist), known as the Death Cleaners, come to America to help people face mortality and remind us of all the ways we are alive.

Other films that will be coming to JioCinema include DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the sci-fi horror film M3GAN from James Wan (producer of The Conjuring, Annabelle) and Blumhouse, Jurassic, Bourne, Shrek, The Mummy and Pitch Perfect franchises.

Movies from Despicable Me/Minions and Fast franchises, including the newly released Fast X, as well as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the IMAX-shot epic thriller Oppenheimer from Christopher Nolan, will also be heading to the service in the future.