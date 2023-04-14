Universal Pictures’ (distributed by Warner Bros.) The Super Mario Bros. Movie – an adaptation of the iconic Nintendo game series – has taken the world by storm. Driving extreme nostalgia among audiences, the movie will take you on a trip down the memory lane, reminding you of your childhood days.

The movie has collected a gigantic amount of Rs. 3132 crores across worldwide box office as per the last week’s data. It continues to receive applause from the audiences, reflecting on the house-full bookings across theaters Pan India.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie tells the story of a Brooklyn plumber named Mario, who travels through the Mushroom Kingdom with a princess named Peach and an anthropomorphic mushroom named Toad to find Mario’s brother, Luigi. At the same time, Mario has to save the world from a ruthless fire-breathing Koopa named Bowser.

The movie features the voices of Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Kevin Michael Richardson among several others in pivotal roles.

The 3D animated film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies). The screenplay is done by Matthew Fogel (Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is playing in theaters in English and Hindi.