Former comiXology executives David Steinberger and Chip Mosher have announced DSTLRY (pronounced “distillery”), a brand-new comics and collectibles publishing company.

Intriguing features that enable a collecting experience for both physical and digital products will be incorporated with the company’s original material, which will be published by some of the biggest names in mainstream comics.

With an extensive roster of “founding creators,” the company will launch with a strong start. Each of them will have an equity stake. These creators, according to the announcement, include Scott Snyder, Tula Lotay, James Tynion IV, Junko Mizuno, Ram V, Mirka Andolfo, Joëlle Jones, Jock, Becky Cloonan, Brian Azzarello, Elsa Charretier, Stephanie Phillips, Lee Garbett, Marc Bernardin, and founding editor Will Dennis. The team will include more founding creators, creative team which will be revealed later.

DSTLRY has not yet revealed any titles, but according to Mosher, fans can anticipate “lots of great genre content in terms of sci-fi, horror, fantasy,” as well as other kinds of entertainment akin to what comiXology Originals has produced in recent years. Superheroes and shared universes are currently off the table, but the creators will eventually decide, according to the founders.

DSTLRY has reserved an additional three per cent of firm equity to be split among all creators who release projects over the first three years, allocated based on performance, in addition to up-front participation by the founder creators.