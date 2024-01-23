The second season of the Max Original animated series Clone High debuts 1 February on Max, with all the ten-episodes.

A modern refresh of the hit series of the same name, Clone High follows a high school for clones of the greatest minds in history. Twenty years after the original experiment was put on ice, Joan, JFK, Abe, and Cleo have been thawed out to resume school with their new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.

Returning stars include Will Forte (Abe) and Nicole Sullivan (Joan); executive producers Phil Lord (Scudworth) and Chris Miller (JFK and Mr. B); Christa Miller (Candide Sampson); Ayo Edebiri (Harriet); Mitra Jouhari (Cleo); Vicci Martinez (Frida); Kelvin Yu (Confucius); Neil Casey (Topher Bus); and Donald Faison (George Washington Carver). Season two guest stars include Jermaine Fowler, Paul F. Tompkins, Stephen Root, Jackee Harry, Hannah Simone, D’Arcy Carden, Randall Park, Jameela Jamil, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Richard Kind.

From MTV Entertainment Studios, Clone High executive producers include Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Afterparty), Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Shrinking), Erica Rivinoja (South Park, Last Man on Earth), Erik Durbin (Last Man On Earth, American Dad!),Judah Miller (Bupkis, Crashing), ShadowMachine’s Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley (Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Bojack Horseman), and Jeff Ingold (Ted Lasso, Shrinking).