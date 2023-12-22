The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 96th Academy Awards: documentary feature film, documentary short film, international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), music (original song), animated short film, live action short film, sound and visual effects.

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

For the 96th Academy Awards, 15 projects have been shortlisted in the animated short film category. A total of 93 films qualified in the category. Members of the short films and feature animation branch voted to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Boom

Eeva

Humo (Smoke)

I’m Hip

A Kind of Testament

Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Once upon a Studio

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Pete

27

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Wild Summon

VISUAL EFFECTS

A total of 10 films remain in the running in the visual effects category for the upcoming awards. The visual effects branch executive committee determined the shortlist. All members of the visual effects branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on 13 January 2024. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

15 films will advance in the live-action short film category. 187 films qualified in the category. For the first time, Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

The After

The Anne Frank Gift Shop

An Avocado Pit

Bienvenidos a Los Angeles

Dead Cat

Good Boy

Invincible

Invisible Border

Knight of Fortune

The One Note Man

Red, White and Blue

The Shepherd

Strange Way of Life

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Yellow

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

A total of 15 films will advance in the documentary feature film category for the 96th Academy Awards. 167 films were eligible in the category. Members of the documentary branch voted to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

American Symphony

Apolonia, Apolonia

Beyond Utopia

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

In the Rearview

Stamped from the Beginning

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

A Still Small Voice

32 Sounds

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The documentary short film category also has 15 selected films. A total of 114 films qualified in the category. Members of the documentary branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Bear

Between Earth & Sky

Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games

Camp Courage

Deciding Vote

How We Get Free

If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Last Song from Kabul

Oasis

Wings of Dust

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

The international feature film category has 15 films going to the next round of voting. Films from 88 countries and regions were eligible in the category.

Academy members from all branches were invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:

Armenia, Amerikatsi

Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun

Denmark, The Promised Land

Finland, Fallen Leaves

France, The Taste of Things

Germany, The Teachers’ Lounge

Iceland, Godland

Italy, Io Capitano

Japan, Perfect Days

Mexico, Totem

Morocco, The Mother of All Lies

Spain, Society of the Snow

Tunisia, Four Daughters

Ukraine, 20 Days in Mariupol

United Kingdom, The Zone of Interest

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

For the makeup and hairstyling category, there are 10 selected films. All members of the Academy’s makeup artists and hairstylists branch will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films on 14 January 2024. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Beau Is Afraid

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

In the original score category for the 96th Academy Awards, 15 scores are going forward. A total of 148 scores were eligible in the category. Members of the music branch voted to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

American Fiction

American Symphony

Barbie

The Boy and the Heron

The Color Purple

Elemental

The Holdovers

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Society of the Snow

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Zone of Interest

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

The original song category has 15 shortlisted songs. A total of 94 songs were eligible in the category. Members of the music branch voted to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) from Asteroid City

Dance The Night from Barbie

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Keep It Movin from The Color Purple

Superpower (I) from The Color Purple

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

High Life from Flora and Son

Meet In The Middle from Flora and Son

Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

Quiet Eyes from Past Lives

Road To Freedom from Rustin

Am I Dreaming from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

SOUND

A total of 10 films have been selected in the sound category. All eligible members of the sound branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees. Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films beginning 11 January 2024, in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by London, Los Angeles and New York. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

The Killer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Nominations voting begins on 11 January 2024 and concludes on 16 January 2024. Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on 23 January 2024. The 96th Oscars will be held on 10 March 2024 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.