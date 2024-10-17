Zapak Games and WBD unveil exciting update for ‘Ben 10: Alien Run’ on International Ben10 Day

Indian mobile gaming company, Zapak Games, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), has announced an exciting update for Ben 10: Alien Run, the popular endless runner game tailored for young gamers which was launched in 2019. The update was launched on 10 October (2024) which is celebrated globally as International Ben10 Day (the date 10.10 is considered to be Ben10’s birthday).

AnimationXpress reached out to Zapak Games for clarity regarding the game’s updates. The team confirmed that while the core game remains the same, the latest update introduces fresh elements to keep players engaged. This includes new enemies and levels, along with plans for additional game modes in future releases, ensuring that the adventure never gets stale.

In Ben 10: Alien Run, players continue to embody Ben Tennyson, unlocking powerful alien forms and battling formidable enemies. The game retains its engaging endless runner mechanics, with a variety of iconic aliens from the franchise such as Fourarms, Heatblast, Cannonbolt, and Wildvine, each equipped with unique abilities. The vibrant art style and levels remain inspired by the expansive Ben 10 universe, offering engaging challenges and daily quests for players to earn rewards. Special power-ups inspired by the Omnitrix continue to provide boosts such as speed enhancements and invincibility, making the game accessible and exciting for fans of all ages.

Reliance Entertainment Digital CEO Amit Khanduja shared, “With Ben 10: Alien Run, we’ve worked closely with Warner Bros. Discovery to create an experience that captures the show’s essence while offering engaging and fun gameplay. This collaboration marks a new chapter for our company as we continue to push the boundaries of mobile gaming with beloved franchises like Ben 10.”

Warner Bros. Discovery head of kids cluster Uttam Pal Singh expressed, “As part of the Ben 10-10-10 tradition, Ben 10: Alien Run offers fans in India another chance to dive into action-packed adventures.” Fans can enjoy this interactive experience and catch the series exclusively on Cartoon Network.

Ben 10: Alien Run is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with in-app purchases available for additional content and gameplay enhancements.