Pokémon introduces Pikachu’s festive Indian look in a new campaign spanning digital media, ‘Pokémon GO’, and live events

L-R: Susumu Fukunaga, Genelia Deshmukh, Omar Tellez

In celebration of the festive season in India, The Pokémon Company (TPC) revealed a special Indian look for Pikachu. The male Pikachu sports a navy-blue kurta with a beige vest, while the female Pikachu is clad in a pink saree. The traditionally attired Pikachu is part of a campaign titled ‘Pokémon Festivities’. The announcement took place at an event in Mumbai.

Pikachu’ outfit features a Mago Berry pattern, inspired by India’s national fruit, the mango, along with a Poké Ball motif. With its new look, Pikachu will appear in various initiatives scheduled over the coming months.

One such initiative is the launch of a limited-edition Pokémon Festivities Gift Box, developed by Yakult Danone India. These gift boxes, featuring Pikachu in a saree and kurta, are offered to customers who purchase four sets of five Yakult bottles. Priced affordably between Rs 336 and Rs 400 depending on the flavour combinations, this offer will be available until 31 October 2024 across urban metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Beyond retail stores, over 250 Yakult ladies across India will deliver these gift boxes directly to customers’ doorsteps.

TPC has also introduced a collection of 10 animated Pokémon Festivities GIF stickers for social media. It features Pikachu in its new look, portraying a range of expressions, some of which take inspiration from gestures commonly seen in India and will be accessible until 15 January 2025. Additionally, a dance video showcasing Pikachu’s new look will premiere on Pokémon Kids TV on 16 October 2024, featuring popular Japanese influencers Mayo Japan and Kaketaku. The video will be available in Japanese, English, and Hindi language.

Pokémon Mela, an on-ground activation is also being planned for fans from 6 to 8 December 2024 at Phoenix Marketcity, Vimannagar, Pune. This event offers fans a fest-like experience with mini-games, stage shows, gift campaigns, photo spots, and other interactive activities.

Expressing enthusiasm about the launch, TPC corporate officer Susumu Fukunaga shared, “Over the years, Pikachu has grown to become incredibly loved and cherished across the globe, including India. With the increasing interest and engagement from the Indian market, we wanted to create a special connection with our fans here. By presenting Pikachu in celebratory traditional attire, we aim to bring joy to everyone during the festivities. We hope that people will enjoy Pikachu’s new look, celebrate with us, and feel a stronger bond with Pokémon.”

Niantic, the co-developer of Pokémon GO, will integrate Pikachu’s festive look in the game from 1 to 4 November 2024, alongside a variety of bonuses. The celebrity couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh will serve as brand ambassadors for the game.

Niantic VP Omar Tellez shared, “We are thrilled to introduce Pikachu’s Indian look into Pokémon GO. It embodies the vibrant spirit of India’s culture and reinforces our commitment to bringing innovative and unique ways for millions of Indian Trainers to enjoy Pokémon GO.”

TPC will also collaborate with PVR Inox to hold a one-day-only screening of Pokémon The Movie: Secrets of the Jungle on 27 October in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune among others.

With exciting events and in-game experiences lined up, this festive season promises to be a memorable one for Pokémon enthusiasts across the country.