Superprod Group and Watch Next Media partner to form European animation production and distribution house

France-based production and distribution group, Watch Next Media, forges an alliance with the Super Prod Group in an effort to form a European animation production and distribution house to boost overall development and production capabilities.

Watch Next operates in the French TV animation sector, and was founded in 2015. The company is best known for animation series like Nate is Late and Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese, both of which have run for three 26 half-hour seasons, as well as the well-known IP Hello Kitty which got a CG adaptation recently (Hello Kitty: Super Style!).

To date, the company has partnered with top-tier commissioning broadcasters and platforms including BBC, Super RTL, Amazon, M6-Gulli, Disney, Canal +, France Televisions, ZDF, Clan, TVO and RAI.

The company is also active in prime-time live-action series such as Algiers Confidential (Arte / ZDF) and Nina & The Pig (France Télévisions). It has its own production facilities in France (Paris, Lille) and Italy (Torino) and sells its 300 half-hours catalogue through its distribution arm Kids First.

Watch Next will benefit from Superpod’s expertise in CGI animation and will broaden its financing opportunities and talent pool to maintain creative excellence across its ambitious production slate.

The company will continue to operate independently with CEO and founder Philippe Alessandri at the helm, while extending its reach in a context of increased competition.

Watch Next is the latest company to join the Superprod Group after the recent acquisitions of Luxemburg-based Melusine Studio, Milano-based Red Monk Studio, as well as Alexi Wheeler’s Wheel in Motion (UK) and Doug Schwalbe’s The Coproduction Company (USA).

Together with its distribution arm Superights, its music rights platform 440Hz, and its live-action unit Superprod Drama, they bring to the Superprod Group a unique position on the global market, with an expert know-how in animation, an extensive access to financing and talent sources and a creative led vision coupled with a deep knowledge of the market.

Alessandri commented, “I’m proud to team up with Clément and Jeremie who have successfully built an international group over the last decade, without sacrificing their creative ambitions or their positive corporate culture. Our association will allow us to share expertise, find natural synergies and increase our investment capacities, which will help make a difference in a market that has become more competitive than ever”.

Superprod Group co-founders Clément Calvet and Jérémie Fajner stated, “We have always admired Philippe’s entrepreneurial success and impeccable taste. He has consistently worked with the best partners and talents around the world. We are extremely proud to have Watch Next consolidate with our group. Our ambition remains to build a world-class leader in the kids and family space, and beyond.”

The Superprod Group was advised by Hottinguer Corporate Finance (M&A), PWC (Due Diligences) and Alerion Avocats (Legal).

Watch Next Media was advised by Mediastone Partners (M&A) and UGGC (Legal).