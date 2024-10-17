Ambesh Tiwari to succeed Leena Lele Dutta as business operations head of Sony YAY!

Ambesh Tiwari

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced that Ambesh Tiwari will succeed Leena Lele Dutta as the business operations head of its kids and animation portfolio channel Sony YAY!.

Tiwari possesses extensive experience across Star India, Life OK, and Zee Entertainment—where he played a pivotal role in launching Zee Keralam and Zee Punjabi—and is well-prepared to lead Sony YAY! into its next chapter. His academic credentials, including an MBA from the University of Oxford, Young India Fellowship from Ashoka University, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Law and Public Policy from NALSAR University, further enhance his readiness for this role.

Dutta, who has spearheaded the portfolio—including the kids’ linear channel Sony YAY!—since its launch in 2017, will step down as business head towards the end of this fiscal year. Under her stewardship, Sony YAY! has become one of the leading destinations for children’s entertainment, celebrated for its engaging animated series, original content, and expansion into animation production and ancillary business streams. Her strategic vision and commitment have been instrumental in building a thriving kids and animation ecosystem, positioning it as a vital contributor to SPNI’s success.

Dutta will collaborate closely with Tiwari over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.