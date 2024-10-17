Indian animation studio Digitoonz opens new office in Madrid, Spain

India-based global animation studio with offices in the US, Digitoonz Media & Entertainment announced the opening of its new European office in Madrid, Spain.

Maria Bonaria Fois, who brings over 25 years of experience in the industry will lead the Spanish office as president. This strategic expansion aims to position Digitoonz as a stronger player in the global animation industry while continuing to deliver world-class, high-quality content that meets the highest standards of animation.

In her new role as president of Digitoonz Media & Entertainment Spain, Fois will lead the company’s expansion in Europe with a strong focus on developing original IPs, pursuing co-productions, and acquiring content for distribution to build an extensive catalogue of animated content. Additionally, she will continue to strengthen the company’s 2D and 3D animation, VFX, and video game services, with the goal of positioning Digitoonz in the European entertainment industry, embracing a 360º business model that includes the production of animated and live-action series and feature films, distribution, service offerings, licensing, and merchandising.

“Opening an office in Madrid aligns with our long-term vision for growth and innovation in the animation industry, given Spain’s emergence as a hub for high-quality content production and its booming audiovisual sector,” said Digitoonz CEO and founder Vikas Kumar. “We are thrilled to have Maria on board, given her extensive experience and leadership in the field. Her expertise will be critical as we seek to expand our reach, collaborate with local talent, and deliver world-class content to audiences around the world. This expansion into Madrid represents not just a new chapter for Digitoonz but also a commitment to contributing to and benefiting from the flourishing audiovisual landscape in Spain.”

Fois brings with her 30 years of experience in the entertainment landscape, with 25 dedicated to the animation industry. She has held key leadership roles at companies like BRB International and Mondo TV Studios, where she served as CEO for the past 16 years. Her leadership will be key as Digitoonz builds a robust slate of animated content. She is already actively pursuing new projects, including co-productions and content acquisitions.

“The opportunity to lead the company’s expansion into Europe, starting with our new office in Madrid, fills me with enthusiasm for the future,” said Fois. “By choosing Madrid as our European office, we are positioning Digitoonz at the heart of one of Europe’s most promising animation markets. Madrid offers a unique blend of cultural diversity, creativity, and strategic support that aligns perfectly with our goals. This new stage is filled with opportunities, and I look forward to working closely with our team to make this journey a success.”

To set up the Madrid office, Digitoonz counted on the support of Invest in Madrid, the investment promotion agency for the Community of Madrid, dedicated to attracting and supporting foreign direct investment in the region. The guidance of Invest in Madrid has provided Digitoonz with valuable resources to ensure a smooth and successful entry into the European market.

Invest in Madrid general director Luis Socías said, “Digitoonz’s decision to invest in the Community of Madrid highlights the crucial role that foreign investment plays in economic growth and in the development of ecosystems for innovation and talent. The audiovisual sector, in particular, is one of the industries we are promoting, and it not only enriches our cultural landscape but also represents a high value-added industry.”

Supporting Fois in this new venture are key team members, including marketing and communication manager Emanuela Marrocu, S106 Consulting founder Piergiacomo Pollonio as consulting CFO, and the law firm Auren Legal, which will offer legal support.