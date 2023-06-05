Esports organisation Revenant Esports has signed renowned content creator Alpha Clasher. The creator has been a veteran in the Indian games industry, having created content for over six years to now amass an audience of more than 1.67 million subscribers on YouTube.

Alpha Clasher’s signing comes shortly after Revenant announced that it was strengthening its content creator lineup with Bitty, Ayush is Live, and Emperor Plays. Alpha Clasher is the marquee signing for the esports organisation as it looks to grow organically through content after setting a name for itself in the esports scene.

Commenting on joining Revenant, he said, “I am very excited to join Revenant Esports. I have known Bitty, Ayush, and Emperor for a long time now and I am thrilled to be reunited with them under the umbrella of Revenant Esports. I look forward to creating content around BGMI along with lifestyle content as well to level up gamers and connect with a wider audience. Additionally, we will be working with the fantastic team at Revenant for more collaboration videos and unique content IPs.”

This announcement from the company comes shortly after the Mumbai-based esports organisation announced that it had picked up funding from Bollywood star Tiger Shroff. The sum is being utilised to bolster its esports rosters, content creators and boot camp, which includes the signing of Alpha Clasher.

Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “Revenant has carved a name for itself in Indian esports with our lineups across Valorant, Brawl Stars, Pokemon Unite, and more. The content creator space has been an area where we have been lacking but we are quickly working on filling that gap as well with our new signings. We look forward to working closely with our creators to create engaging content while supporting them. Our marquee signing of Alpha Clasher, along with the other creators will allow us to connect with a wider audience.”

Alpha Clasher is a veteran content creator who started off with Clash Royale, and has been a part of the Indian gaming community through PUBG Mobile, BGMI, the ban on the games, and the eventual return of BGMI. During the recent suspension period, he kept his audience engaged through content across Valorant, GTA V RP, and other PC games.