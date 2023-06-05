The Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) is back with a bang in 2023. This year, the esports IP will feature battle royale title Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Twenty-four of the country’s best squads will compete in the tournament from 9 to 18 June for glory and a share of the Rs 25,00,000 prize pool.

Commenting on the tournament, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “With BGMI becoming available again, we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the talent and passion of the Indian esports community through one of our most iconic IPs, the Skyesports Champions Series. The tournament will serve as a platform for India’s top squads to battle it out in a top-tier competitive environment for the humongous Rs 25,00,000 prize pool. The return of BGMI to our tournament lineup reaffirms our commitment to providing continuous and exciting events across a plethora of games to our diverse audience.”

Before the tournament, Skyesports will be hosting the qualifiers on 7 and 8 June. In this, 18 invited teams will compete with the top six making it to the semifinals. The invited teams include S8UL, Godlike Esports, Revenant Esports, Gods Reign, 7Sea Esports, Marcos Gaming, Team Tamilas, Blind Esports, Reckoning Esports, and more.

The SCS – BGMI semifinals will take place between 9 and 13 June. Six teams from the qualifiers will be up against 18 invited squads. They will be split into three groups of eight teams each.

Finally, the top 16 teams will move on to the grand finals which will take place from 14 to 18 June. Here, they will battle to crown the champions of the first-ever Skyesports Champions Series – BGMI.

SCS Qualifiers: 7 and 8 June

SCS Semifinals: 9 to 13 June

SCS Finals: 14 to 18 June

The tournament will be live-streamed on Skyesports’ YouTube channel. Six matches will take place each day from 1 pm IST onwards.

Skyesports has been one of the original IP organisers for BGMI ever since it was released in June 2021. The Skyesports Championship 4.0 – BGMI, one of the first-ever major tournaments for the game that happened in September 2021, achieved a record-breaking peak viewership of 221,000. Additionally, the Skyesports Grand Slam in early 2022 also recorded terrific viewership numbers with a peak of more than 150,000 viewers.

The top two teams of the Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) will receive an invite to the Skyesports Championship 5.0 finale, which will be a LAN event later this year.

Last year, the inaugural season of the Skyesports Champions Series was held featuring Valorant in partnership with Riot Games. The tournament was a part of the road to VCT 2022, giving a platform for South Asian teams to represent the region internationally.