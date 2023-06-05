Esports player ScoutOP, also known as Tanmay Singh, has announced a charity stream to assist the passengers who were injured in a train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident occurred on the night of 2 June when two passenger trains collided, resulting in the tragic death of approximately 300 passengers and leaving thousands injured, which has left everyone in a state of shock.

Being a native of Odisha himself, Scout was deeply affected by the news and decided to step forward and support the victims of this rail accident. In order to make a significant contribution and represent his place of birth, he has chosen to host a charity stream on his YouTube channel, starting at 4 pm on Monday, 5 June 2023.

Scout’s primary objective is to raise as much money as possible, ensuring that it reaches those who are in desperate need of assistance. The S8UL community is coming together on Scout’s channel, and they extend their heartfelt wishes to everyone, urging them to join in and help make the charity stream a resounding success.