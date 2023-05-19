The revised version of PUBG Mobile designed particularly for the Indian market, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), will soon be back.

In a statement, South Korean game developer Krafton stated that the company is extremely grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing them to resume operations. Due to security concerns, BGMI was withdrawn from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store last year, and the news stormed the Indian gaming and esports industry. Due to the same security concerns and ties to China, its earlier version, PUBG Mobile, continues to be banned in India.

For BGMI’s return to full-time operations, Krafton must fulfil a number of requirements set forth by the Indian government. The company has been requested to make the game available with a time constraint each day for 90 days. The move is aimed to stop people from becoming addicted to the game, especially the kids. The mental health of youngsters was a worry for authorities last year when a teenager murdered his mother after she prevented him from playing BGMI.

Regarding whether or not these limitations will be in place for the relaunch of BGMI, Krafton hasn’t given any information. Krafton India government affairs head Vibhor Kukreti however said, “We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our players and believe that by promoting responsible gaming, we can contribute to a healthier gaming culture, where players can enjoy themselves while still taking care of their overall well-being.”

Despite the earlier BGMI ban, Krafton persisted in trying to increase the company’s presence in India. Defense Derby, a game that differs significantly from the battle royale-inspired BGMI, was released in India in April by independent company RisingWings under Krafton’s banner. Prior to that, the PC game Road to Valor: Empires created by Dreamotion and Callisto Protocol was released.

Like its predecessor PUBG Mobile, BGMI garnered popularity among Indian fans. Certainly, the BGMI gamers would be excited to have the game back.