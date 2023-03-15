S8UL has announced a partnership with Krafton for the Indian launch of Krafton’s latest mobile game, Road to Valor: Empires. This one-of-a-kind partnership in India between a developer and an esports organisation aims to boost the Indian gaming ecosystem.

As talent partners, S8UL is optimistic about the potential impact of the mobile game on the Indian gaming industry. With Krafton’s expertise and experience in gaming and Road to Valor‘s promising gameplay, Indian gamers have tremendous opportunities to nurture their skills and enjoy a superior gaming experience. In this journey, S8UL is proud to help the community witness and experience the game through their creators.

Developed by KRAFTON and one of its subsidiaries Dreamotion, the mobile game challenges gamers to embark on quests, build armies and fight battles as they command mythical troops and legendary guardians.

“Our Indian gaming community is highly competitive, and we’re excited to see how they take to Road to Valor,” said S8UL co-owners Animesh Agarwal and Lokesh Jain. “As talent partners, we are all set to provide all necessary support to showcase the game to the Indian audience and create opportunities for all Indian gamers, streamers, and esports players. With Krafton, we have planned a lot of fun surprises in-game and through our gamers. Both our orgs have been dedicated to gaming in India, and we are grateful to come together with Krafton and do this.”

As an ex-pro esports player, Mortal was especially excited about the meaning it holds for esports in India and said, “It will be interesting to see how this grows the esports scene in India. Krafton’s previous games have strengthened Indian esports, and I am quite excited to see in the coming months, how Road To Valor further adds to the list! Excited to try my own hands at the game too.”

Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn said, “Road To Valor: Empires is our first casual game for the Indian market and we are keen on publishing more such India-specific games in the future. We are very excited to have worked with our talented studio, Dreamotion to bring an authentic strategy experience in a casual format for Indians. With the addition of Hindi as a language option and unique curated features, we hope players have a great time exploring the world of mythical and historical civilisations.”

Road to Valor is now available in India on Play store and App store.