On World Environment Day today, Reliance Games has announced that it will incorporate the issue of plastic pollution into its popular game Little Singham, and introduce a brand-new game Little Singham Cycle Race, both designed to educate and entertain players.

Pogo’s Little Singham, with its unique and quirky storylines, has been popular among kids across the country since its launch. The games extend the show’s growing animated universe and take it to a wider audience sphere. These games will educate the players about the detrimental impact of plastic pollution. Through these games, Reliance Games is expanding its efforts to support the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Tide Turners Plastic Challenge for World Environment Day. Last year’s campaign reached 1.5 million youth and encouraged them to collect 250 million virtual plastic bottles.

Through inventive gameplay mechanics, players actively collect virtual plastic bottles and prohibited plastic items, reinforcing the significance of reducing, reusing and recycling plastics. Both games prominently feature the World Environment Day “Only One Earth” logo, underscoring their commitment to global environmental preservation. The Tide Turners youth program, backed by the worldwide Scout and Girl Guide movement, engages 500,000 youth across more than 30 countries.

UNEP India office head Atul Bagai stated, “At UNEP, we were impressed to see the integration of the plastic theme in Little Singham that saw some 250 million virtual plastic bottles collected in the game. Educating people about what actions we can all take to change our relationship with plastics is key. We need more games like this serving to educate and inspire more young individuals to become environmental advocates and help us to Beat Plastic Pollution.”

Warner Bros. Discovery, head of kids cluster Uttam Pal Singh said, “Pogo’s beloved kid supercop, Little Singham, has been a fan-favourite for years and with his traits of bravery, responsibility, and honesty, has entertained and inspired kids across the country. We believe that today’s youth and kids are the drivers of tomorrow’s change. With Little Singham as the messenger, in collaboration with Reliance Games, we aim to raise awareness about the concern of plastic pollution and inspire kids in fun and engaging formats to bring a positive and responsible attitude towards climate change.”

Reliance Entertainment – Digital CEO Amit Khanduja said, “We are proud to strengthen our relationship with UNEP’s Playing for the Planet initiative, and our esteemed partner, Warner Bros Discovery, in raising awareness about plastic pollution through our games. Our goal is to reach an impressive milestone of 100 million runs and 50 billboards per game, maximising our exposure to spread the message. Our belief has always been that our games, enjoyed by over 500+ million gamers worldwide, can serve as a platform to deliver impactful messages. This year, our collaboration with UNEP, on this theme, around World Environment Day, aligns with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan initiated by the Government of India, enabling us to reach children and young adults who love playing games and are fans of Little Singham. Through our games, we are delivering a crucial message that resonates deeply.”

The in-game activation is part of Reliance Games’ support of “Playing for the Planet,” an initiative launched by UNEP in September 2019 at the UN Climate Summit. The initiative aims to mobilise the gaming industry to create awareness about pressing environmental issues, decarbonise the industry and test green activations in games. Apart from Reliance Games/Zapak, Sony, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and Supercell are part of this movement.