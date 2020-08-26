Here is the final list of Gamescom 2020 event schedule

Gamescom this year will look a little different, as the event has shifted to an all-digital format in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But everyone will still get to watch the festivities from the comfort of your home.

The event will kick off with Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live which starts promptly at 10:30am PT, 27August 2020. Since the event will be streaming online, everyone will be able to watch using the Gamescom YouTube channel. Gamescom is also being treated as the culmination of Keighley’s Summer Game Fest event, which has aired on The Game Awards account. They will be also featuring indie games at a separate booth know more about Indie Arena Booth here

Chech out the Gamescom 2020 schedule:

Thursday, 27August

. Check out the full Day 1 schedule below:

10:30am PT

Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley

1:00pm PT

Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal

Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal

Project Cars 3 – Trailer Reveal

Observer: System Redux – Trailer Reveal

Unannounced Game – Trailer and Gameplay Reveal

Retro Machina – New Gameplay Reveal

1:30pm PT

Godfall – New Gameplay Reveal

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Trailer Reveal

Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal

Solasta: Crown of the Magister – Trailer Reveal

EVERSPACE 2 – Trailer and New Gameplay Reveal

2:00pm PT

Next-Gen Console Watch LIVE

Pumpkin Jack – New Gameplay Reveal

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Trailer Reveal

Dual Universe – Trailer Reveal

Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal

Jump Force Deluxe Edition – Trailer Reveal

2:30pm PT

Humble Games – 2020 Lineup Trailer

Dual Universe – New Gameplay Reveal

Monster Truck Championship – Trailer Reveal

Speed Limit – Trailer Reveal

X4: Foundations – Trailer Reveal

Giants Uprising – Trailer Reveal

3:00pm PT

Tinkertown – New Gameplay Reveal

Giants Uprising – New Gameplay Reveal

X4: Foundations – New Gameplay Reveal

News, Games, Plus More LIVE

Friday, 28August

See the full Day 2 schedule below:

7:30am PT

Goldilock One – Trailer Reveal

Dark Pictures Little Hope – Gameplay Reveal ad Developer Interview

8:00am PT

Game Scoop! LIVE

9:00am PT

Genshin Impact – Trailer Reveal

Scarlet Nexus – Gameplay Preview

EuroPlay Games Lineup Sizzle

Ponpu – New Gameplay Reveal

Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal

Conarium – Trailer Reveal

Naser: Son of Man – Trailer Reveal

Unannounced DLC – Trailer Reveal

Humankind – New Gameplay Reveal

9:30am PT

Age of Empires III – Developer Interview

Little Nightmares II – Gameplay Preview

Stronghold: Warlords – New Gameplay Reveal

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes – New Gameplay Reveal

10:00am PT

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Launch Trailer and New Gameplay

Transient – Trailer Reveal

HAAK – Trailer Reveal

Zelter – Trailer Reveal

Overloop – Trailer Reveal

10:30am PT

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – New Gameplay Reveal

The Waylanders – New Game Footage Reveal

Sea of Thieves – Developer Gameplay Update

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond – New Gameplay Reveal

Unexplored 2 – New Gameplay Reveal

Crash Bandicoot – Developer Interview

11:00am PT

Street Power Soccer – Trailer Reveal

Drake Hollow – Trailer Reveal

Raji: An Ancient Epic – Trailer Reveal

Dirt5 – Trailer Reveal

Drone Swarm – New Gameplay Reveal

11:30am PT

Ikenfell – New Gameplay Reveal

WRC 9 – New Gameplay Reveal

The Medium – New Gameplay Reveal

Alaloth – Champions of the Four Kingdoms – New Gameplay Reveal

ANNO: Mutationem – New Gameplay Reveal

Project Haven – New Gameplay Reveal

12:00pm PT

The Medium – Developer Interview

Up at Noon with Max and Brian (featuring Troy Baker)

Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remaster – Developer Interview

1:00pm PT

Per Aspera – Trailer Reveal

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – Trailer Reveal

Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit – Trailer Reveal

In Sound Mind – New Gameplay Reveal

Weaving Tides – New Gameplay Reveal

Spacebase Startopia – New Gameplay Reveal

KeyWe – New Gameplay Reveal

1:30pm PT

Gatewalkers – New Gameplay Reveal

Humble Games – 2021 Lineup Trailer

The Wild at Heart – New Gameplay Reveal

Project Wingman – Trailer Reveal

Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal

Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal

Prodeus – New Gameplay Reveal

2:00pm PT

Gamescom Daily Show

Just Die Already – Trailer Reveal

Saturday, 29August

Check out the full Day 3 schedule below:

7:30am PT

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder – New Gameplay Reveal

Hello Neighbor 2 – New Gameplay Reveal

Haven – New Gameplay Reveal

8:00am PT

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Trailer and New Gameplay Reveal

Medieval Dynasty – Trailer Reveal

Scourgebringer – Trailer Reveal

Blazing Sails – Trailer Reveal

Potion Party – Trailer Reveal

Dark Fracture – New Gameplay Reveal

8:30am PT

Remothered: Broken Porcelain – Trailer Reveal

Iron Harvest – Trailer Reveal

Minute of Islands – Trailer Reveal

Core – Trailer Reveal

Demon Turf – New Gameplay Reveal

Kings Bounty II – New Gameplay Reveal

9:00am PT

Toodee and Topdee – New Gameplay Reveal

Blankos Block Party – New Gameplay Reveal

Gonner2 – New Gameplay Reveal

Proto Corgi – New Gameplay Reveal

Cyber Hook – New Gameplay Reveal

9:30am PT

Grindstone – Nintendo Switch Gameplay Reveal

Chained Echoes – New Gameplay Reveal

Indie Arena Booth – Lineup Trailer

Minecraft Dungeons – New Gameplay Reveal

10:00am PT

Awesome Indies Show

Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal

The Last Spell – New Gameplay Reveal

Skul: The Hero Slayer – Version 1.0 Gameplay Reveal

Spinch – Trailer Reveal

Gone Viral – Trailer Reveal

Paradise Lost – Trailer Reveal

Ariel_Knight’s Never Yield – Trailer Reveal

Terror Squid – Trailer Reveal

10:30am PT

Adventures of Chris – New Gameplay Reveal

Out of Place – New Gameplay Reveal

Blade Assault – Trailer Reveal

Exo One – Trailer Reveal

Space Crew – Trailer Reveal

Tamarin – Trailer Reveal

Unannounced Game – Gameplay Reveal

Endling – Gameplay Reveal

11:00am PT

Riftbreaker – Trailer and New Gameplay Reveal

Gamedec – Trailer Reveal

Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal

GRIME – Trailer Reveal

Ghostrunner – Trailer and New Gameplay Reveal

11:30am PT

Wonder Boy – Asha in Monster World – Trailer and Gameplay Reveal

Necronator: Dead Wrong – Trailer Reveal

Kosmokrats – Trailer Reveal

Aeon Drive – Trailer Reveal

A Juggler’s Tale – New Gameplay Reveal

ID@Xbox – Lineup Trailer

Skeleton Crew – Trailer Reveal

Ostranauts – Trailer Reveal

Away: The Survival Series – Gameplay Reveal

12:00pm PT

Mafia: Definitive Edition – Gameplay Preview

Ary and the Secret of Seasons – New Gameplay Reveal

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch – New Gameplay Reveal

12:30pm PT

GigaBash – New Gameplay Reveal

The Signifier – New Gameplay Reveal

Roboquest – New Gameplay Reveal

Wargaming – Developer Interview

Vigor – Trailer Reveal

1:00pm PT

Rune II – Trailer Reveal

As Far As The Eye – Trailer Reveal

Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator – Trailer Reveal

Death of Rose – New Gameplay Reveal

DARQ – New Gameplay Reveal

Hotshot Racing – New Gameplay Reveal

1:30pm PT

Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck – New Gameplay Reveal

Speed Limit – New Gameplay Reveal

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Developer Commentary

2:00pm PT

Gamescom Daily Show

Warriors: Rise to Glory – Trailer Reveal

Hypercharge: Unboxed – New Gameplay Reveal

DustoffZ – New Gameplay Reveal

Sunday, 30August

See the full Day 4 schedule below:

7:30am PT

Unto the End – New Gameplay Reveal

8-Bit Adventures 2 – New Gameplay Reveal

Konrad’s Kittens – New Gameplay Reveal

8:00am PT – 1:00pm PT