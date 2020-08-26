Here is the final list of Gamescom 2020 event schedule

Gamescom this year will look a little different, as the event has shifted to an all-digital format in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But everyone will still get to watch the festivities from the comfort of your home.
The event will kick off with Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live which starts promptly at 10:30am PT, 27August 2020. Since the event will be streaming online, everyone will be able to watch using the Gamescom YouTube channel. Gamescom is also being treated as the culmination of Keighley’s Summer Game Fest event, which has aired on The Game Awards account. They will be also featuring indie games at a separate booth know more about Indie Arena Booth here
Chech out the Gamescom 2020 schedule:
Thursday, 27August
. Check out the full Day 1 schedule below:
10:30am PT
- Opening Night Live with Geoff Keighley
1:00pm PT
- Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal
- Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal
- Project Cars 3 – Trailer Reveal
- Observer: System Redux – Trailer Reveal
- Unannounced Game – Trailer and Gameplay Reveal
- Retro Machina – New Gameplay Reveal
1:30pm PT
- Godfall – New Gameplay Reveal
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Trailer Reveal
- Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister – Trailer Reveal
- EVERSPACE 2 – Trailer and New Gameplay Reveal
2:00pm PT
- Next-Gen Console Watch LIVE
- Pumpkin Jack – New Gameplay Reveal
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Trailer Reveal
- Dual Universe – Trailer Reveal
- Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition – Trailer Reveal
2:30pm PT
- Humble Games – 2020 Lineup Trailer
- Dual Universe – New Gameplay Reveal
- Monster Truck Championship – Trailer Reveal
- Speed Limit – Trailer Reveal
- X4: Foundations – Trailer Reveal
- Giants Uprising – Trailer Reveal
3:00pm PT
- Tinkertown – New Gameplay Reveal
- Giants Uprising – New Gameplay Reveal
- X4: Foundations – New Gameplay Reveal
- News, Games, Plus More LIVE
Friday, 28August
See the full Day 2 schedule below:
7:30am PT
- Goldilock One – Trailer Reveal
- Dark Pictures Little Hope – Gameplay Reveal ad Developer Interview
8:00am PT
- Game Scoop! LIVE
9:00am PT
- Genshin Impact – Trailer Reveal
- Scarlet Nexus – Gameplay Preview
- EuroPlay Games Lineup Sizzle
- Ponpu – New Gameplay Reveal
- Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal
- Conarium – Trailer Reveal
- Naser: Son of Man – Trailer Reveal
- Unannounced DLC – Trailer Reveal
- Humankind – New Gameplay Reveal
9:30am PT
- Age of Empires III – Developer Interview
- Little Nightmares II – Gameplay Preview
- Stronghold: Warlords – New Gameplay Reveal
- Morbid: The Seven Acolytes – New Gameplay Reveal
10:00am PT
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Launch Trailer and New Gameplay
- Transient – Trailer Reveal
- HAAK – Trailer Reveal
- Zelter – Trailer Reveal
- Overloop – Trailer Reveal
10:30am PT
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – New Gameplay Reveal
- The Waylanders – New Game Footage Reveal
- Sea of Thieves – Developer Gameplay Update
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond – New Gameplay Reveal
- Unexplored 2 – New Gameplay Reveal
- Crash Bandicoot – Developer Interview
11:00am PT
- Street Power Soccer – Trailer Reveal
- Drake Hollow – Trailer Reveal
- Raji: An Ancient Epic – Trailer Reveal
- Dirt5 – Trailer Reveal
- Drone Swarm – New Gameplay Reveal
11:30am PT
- Ikenfell – New Gameplay Reveal
- WRC 9 – New Gameplay Reveal
- The Medium – New Gameplay Reveal
- Alaloth – Champions of the Four Kingdoms – New Gameplay Reveal
- ANNO: Mutationem – New Gameplay Reveal
- Project Haven – New Gameplay Reveal
12:00pm PT
- The Medium – Developer Interview
- Up at Noon with Max and Brian (featuring Troy Baker)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remaster – Developer Interview
1:00pm PT
- Per Aspera – Trailer Reveal
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – Trailer Reveal
- Wonhon: A Vengeful Spirit – Trailer Reveal
- In Sound Mind – New Gameplay Reveal
- Weaving Tides – New Gameplay Reveal
- Spacebase Startopia – New Gameplay Reveal
- KeyWe – New Gameplay Reveal
1:30pm PT
- Gatewalkers – New Gameplay Reveal
- Humble Games – 2021 Lineup Trailer
- The Wild at Heart – New Gameplay Reveal
- Project Wingman – Trailer Reveal
- Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal
- Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal
- Prodeus – New Gameplay Reveal
2:00pm PT
- Gamescom Daily Show
- Just Die Already – Trailer Reveal
Saturday, 29August
Check out the full Day 3 schedule below:
7:30am PT
- Gestalt: Steam & Cinder – New Gameplay Reveal
- Hello Neighbor 2 – New Gameplay Reveal
- Haven – New Gameplay Reveal
8:00am PT
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Trailer and New Gameplay Reveal
- Medieval Dynasty – Trailer Reveal
- Scourgebringer – Trailer Reveal
- Blazing Sails – Trailer Reveal
- Potion Party – Trailer Reveal
- Dark Fracture – New Gameplay Reveal
8:30am PT
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain – Trailer Reveal
- Iron Harvest – Trailer Reveal
- Minute of Islands – Trailer Reveal
- Core – Trailer Reveal
- Demon Turf – New Gameplay Reveal
- Kings Bounty II – New Gameplay Reveal
9:00am PT
- Toodee and Topdee – New Gameplay Reveal
- Blankos Block Party – New Gameplay Reveal
- Gonner2 – New Gameplay Reveal
- Proto Corgi – New Gameplay Reveal
- Cyber Hook – New Gameplay Reveal
9:30am PT
- Grindstone – Nintendo Switch Gameplay Reveal
- Chained Echoes – New Gameplay Reveal
- Indie Arena Booth – Lineup Trailer
- Minecraft Dungeons – New Gameplay Reveal
10:00am PT
- Awesome Indies Show
- Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal
- The Last Spell – New Gameplay Reveal
- Skul: The Hero Slayer – Version 1.0 Gameplay Reveal
- Spinch – Trailer Reveal
- Gone Viral – Trailer Reveal
- Paradise Lost – Trailer Reveal
- Ariel_Knight’s Never Yield – Trailer Reveal
- Terror Squid – Trailer Reveal
10:30am PT
- Adventures of Chris – New Gameplay Reveal
- Out of Place – New Gameplay Reveal
- Blade Assault – Trailer Reveal
- Exo One – Trailer Reveal
- Space Crew – Trailer Reveal
- Tamarin – Trailer Reveal
- Unannounced Game – Gameplay Reveal
- Endling – Gameplay Reveal
11:00am PT
- Riftbreaker – Trailer and New Gameplay Reveal
- Gamedec – Trailer Reveal
- Unannounced Game – Trailer Reveal
- GRIME – Trailer Reveal
- Ghostrunner – Trailer and New Gameplay Reveal
11:30am PT
- Wonder Boy – Asha in Monster World – Trailer and Gameplay Reveal
- Necronator: Dead Wrong – Trailer Reveal
- Kosmokrats – Trailer Reveal
- Aeon Drive – Trailer Reveal
- A Juggler’s Tale – New Gameplay Reveal
- ID@Xbox – Lineup Trailer
- Skeleton Crew – Trailer Reveal
- Ostranauts – Trailer Reveal
- Away: The Survival Series – Gameplay Reveal
12:00pm PT
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – Gameplay Preview
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons – New Gameplay Reveal
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch – New Gameplay Reveal
12:30pm PT
- GigaBash – New Gameplay Reveal
- The Signifier – New Gameplay Reveal
- Roboquest – New Gameplay Reveal
- Wargaming – Developer Interview
- Vigor – Trailer Reveal
1:00pm PT
- Rune II – Trailer Reveal
- As Far As The Eye – Trailer Reveal
- Hundred Days – Winemaking Simulator – Trailer Reveal
- Death of Rose – New Gameplay Reveal
- DARQ – New Gameplay Reveal
- Hotshot Racing – New Gameplay Reveal
1:30pm PT
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck – New Gameplay Reveal
- Speed Limit – New Gameplay Reveal
- Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Developer Commentary
2:00pm PT
- Gamescom Daily Show
- Warriors: Rise to Glory – Trailer Reveal
- Hypercharge: Unboxed – New Gameplay Reveal
- DustoffZ – New Gameplay Reveal
Sunday, 30August
See the full Day 4 schedule below:
7:30am PT
- Unto the End – New Gameplay Reveal
- 8-Bit Adventures 2 – New Gameplay Reveal
- Konrad’s Kittens – New Gameplay Reveal
8:00am PT – 1:00pm PT
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon – New Gameplay Reveal
- Cosplay Contest at the gamescom: Best of Show
- Gamescom Best Of Awards Show