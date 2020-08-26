Gamescom Indie Arena Booth 2020 to feature 185 indie games

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Gamescom will be an entirely online event that will begin officially with Opening Night Live on 27 August. Another event happening alongside that will be the Indie Arena Booth 2020 showcase. In addition to a multi-day stream showcasing different games from independent developers from across the world and panels focusing on diversity and accessibility in gaming.

Forget AAA – here’s the III revolution: 185 awesome indie games – one online booth!

We are SO excited to share this year’s Indie Arena Booth @gamescom lineup with you! Browse the full lineup here: https://t.co/EGIh45KCOu

Watch our lineup trailer here: https://t.co/EWqLk4DVF2 — Indie Arena Booth (@IndieArenaBooth) July 22, 2020

The Indie Arena Booth will be featuring 185 independent development teams at a digital showcase that anyone can visit over the weekend. The booth is set to include appearances from studios big and small, including Lord of the Rings: Gollum developers Daedalic Entertainment, SteamWorld publisher Thunderful, Night In The Woods and Chicory publisher Finji, and Everspace 2 makers Rockfish Games, to name just a few. Fans will be able to try out demos of upcoming titles, buy merch for featured games, and chat with developers and fellow players, all in a virtual space with booths themed around the games and developers’ unique work. Here is the final schedule of Gamescom 2020.

The virtual Indie Arena Booth will be available from 27 August to 30 August at the event’s website. Fans and press can pre-register there before the show opens. In addition to the online play session, the livestream for the Indie Arena Booth will highlight developers and panelists to talk games and the industry’s current state.