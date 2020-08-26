Games

New ‘Outriders’ Trailer boasts of Technomancer Gameplay

August 26, 2020
Animationxpress
 
 
 

Square Enix has revealed the final class for its upcoming RPG shooter Outriders. The class, dubbed Technomancer, is shown off in a video that shows Outriders’ co-op gameplay.

Outriders is an upcoming third-person shooter developed by a Polish producer People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. It is set to be released in late 2020 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Stadia

 

Outriders is being developed by People Can Fly, the studio behind games like Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment, alongside Square Enix External Studios, who have worked on games like Sleeping Dogs and Just Cause.

Outriders features a free-form blend of weapons and powers. Square Enix describes Outriders as an aggresively, intensely brutal RPG-shooter experience. It will allow for single player as well as co-op gameplay with up to two other players.