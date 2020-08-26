New ‘Outriders’ Trailer boasts of Technomancer Gameplay

Square Enix has revealed the final class for its upcoming RPG shooter Outriders. The class, dubbed Technomancer, is shown off in a video that shows Outriders’ co-op gameplay.



Outriders is an upcoming third-person shooter developed by a Polish producer People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. It is set to be released in late 2020 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Stadia

Outriders is being developed by People Can Fly, the studio behind games like Bulletstorm and Gears of War: Judgment, alongside Square Enix External Studios, who have worked on games like Sleeping Dogs and Just Cause.

Outriders features a free-form blend of weapons and powers. Square Enix describes Outriders as an aggresively, intensely brutal RPG-shooter experience. It will allow for single player as well as co-op gameplay with up to two other players.