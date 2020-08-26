Netflix drops German superhero original, ‘Freaks: You’re One of Us’ trailer

Freaks: You’re One of Us

Netflix has revealed the trailer of its upcoming German original, Freaks: You’re One of Us, a black superhero comedy directed by Felix Binder.

Written by Marc O Seng and Tim Oliver Schultz, Freaks: You’re One of Us is produced by Lüthje Schneider Hörl for Netflix in co-production with ZDF with a running time of 92 minutes, according to information on IMDb.

The official synopsis reads: In a world, the use of prescription drugs has increased dramatically. For every behavioral disorder, there is a pill these days, apparently. If these drugs are regulated there is more to do than do. Act by suppressing anger and anxiety? What if they can do much more than that? When a young working class mother, Wendy (Cornelia Gröschel) stops taking her medication, she realises that she has strange and supernatural powers that were so long latent.

But being a superhero in real life is not easy. Especially when you have to take care of a family. She meets a stranger, Marek (Wotan Wilke Möhring), with the same background, and finds out that her co-worker, Elmer (Tim Oliver Schultz), is also similarly gifted. A plot begins to take shape as soon as they have profound powers over why they have powers and what will Wendy do with her new powers?

Freaks: You’re One of Us is going to be the third German original film for Netflix, slated to be streaming 2 September onwards. The trailer hinted at the superhero film going to be VFX and action heavy while keeping to its comedy plot.