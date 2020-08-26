Disney+ announces £19.99 price for streaming ‘Mulan’ at home

Disney has revealed international pricing details for Mulan and it’s a lower price point than the $29.99 expected for U.S. audiences. Sources have confirmed that Mulan will cost €21.99 ($26.01) in most European territories, including Spain and Italy.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, it is priced at NZ$39.99 ($26.08), and in Australia, the film can be accessed for AUS$34.99, which is around $25.07, at current conversion rates. The remake is being made available to subscribers on the U.K. platform for £19.99.

The live-action Mulan will cost slightly lower for overseas Disney+ subscribers. When Mulan debuts on Disney+’s “Premier Access,” it will run for a lower price in certain countries. According to reports, in France, the film won’t be released on 4 September but will instead be available to subscribers at a later date at no extra cost.

Disney might charge less for the movie in India, where a $26 charge would amount to around Rs.1,932, which is a huge price to pay, considering an annual Disney+ Hotstar subscription (premium tier) costs Rs.1,499 ($20). As of now, there is no hint of the 2020 film on the Indian platform, and so far only the original 1998 animated version is available to watch.

The official synopsis for Mulan is as follows:

A fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

The movie is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan and Yoson An as Cheng Honghui, with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor. The film will debut on Disney+ and in theaters on 4 September.