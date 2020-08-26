‘Guild Wars 2’ cruises in on Steam in November

Guild Wars 2 will finally be available on Steam in November. As per Shacknews, the entirety of Guild Wars 2, including its Heart of Throns and Path of Fire expansions, as well as the full Living World narrative adventure will be coming to Steam. Guild Wars 2’s Steam listing doesn’t yet have a solid release date or pricing details yet.

Those who already have Guild Wars 2 accounts won’t be able to transfer it onto Steam, or vice versa for those who have a Steam account; you’ll have to own the entirety of the game and its expansions on a single platform, with each platform accounts serving as separate accounts.





Requirements to play this game are as follows?

Minimum:

Processor: Intel i3 2.8 GHz / AMD Phenom II x4 2.8 GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTS 250 / AMD Radeon HD 5770 / Intel Iris 600 series

DirectX: Version 9.0

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 55 GB available space

Recommended: