Gladiators Esports acquires Gods Reign

India’s Gladiators Esports has officially acquired Bengaluru-based esports organisation Gods Reign who are known for their BGMI roster.

While Gods Reign will still retain its name, its verticals like content creation and marketing will be brought under the banner of Gladiator Esports as part of this acquisition. With this consolidation, the organisations aim to streamline operations, strengthen brand identity, and leverage their combined resources.

Gods Reign has esports teams for Counter-Strike 2, Pokémon Unite, and BGMI. It’s gaming creators include Thor Gaming, Harshdeep Singh, Red Parasite, Miss Senorita, AJ Jeffy and many others.

On the acquisition, a Gladiators Esports representative stated, “By integrating the renowned Gods Reign brand and its talented roster, we are not only broadening our reach and influence but also creating a nurturing space for our players and creators to excel.”

Gods Reign CEO Rohith KR shared, “Our new BGMI roster, featuring both seasoned talent and fresh perspectives, embodies the high level of competition we’re committed to bringing. Through this strategic move, we aim to amplify opportunities for our athletes, engage our community in exciting new ways, and elevate Indian esports on the global stage.”

The Gods Reign’s BGMI team will be led by In-Game Leader (IGL) Ammar Khan (Destro) joined by Justin Nadar (Justin) and Parth Garg (DeltaPG). Together, the trio has played in official tournaments last year, capturing the BGMI Series (BGIS) 2023 title and BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2023 and earning runner-up position in BGMI Pro Series (BMPS) 2023.

Destro commented, “This acquisition unites some of India’s top esports talent, all of whom are dedicated to constant improvement and focused on victory. With our combined strengths and support, we hope to set new benchmarks in BGMI and demonstrate our potential on both national and international stages.”

Recent additions to the team include Shubham Ranjan Sahoo (NinjaJOD), who secured the BGIS 2024 championship and was a runner-up at last year’s India-Korea Invitational. Former BGMI athlete Robin Singh (Robin), who recently led Destro, Justin, DeltaPG, and NinjaJOD to victory in the Titans Rising tournament hosted by the Gujarat Titans cricket team, will be coaching the team. The newly assembled team had a combined prize pool earnings of approximately Rs 2.5 crores ($276,703) in FY23.