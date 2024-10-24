Gamescom Asia 2024 wraps with up 80 plus speakers and over 41,000 attendees

The fourth edition of Gamescom Asia, held from 17 to 20 October at Suntec Convention Center in Singapore, ended with record numbers. The event drew over 20 per cent more attendees than last year, with over 41,013 attendees—including both business and public visitors. It also featured 177 exhibitors and country pavilions, in comparison to 136 exhibitors and country pavilions the previous year.

Southeast Asia’s growing presence in the global gaming industry

Within the business area of Gamescom Asia, various industry figures participated to share their perspectives on game development, business strategies and ideation behind hit games. They include: Ex-PlayStation Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden, Raw Fury co-founder and chief publishing officer Gordon Van Dyke, Sega transmedia global head and EVP Justin Scarpone, Mintrocket CEO Jaeho Hwang and more.

The entertainment area saw fans lining up to play Monster Hunter Wilds and Sonic X Shadow Generations before their release, witnessing some of the best Street Fighter 6 players fight for glory at the Capcom Pro Tour, and try their hands at the innovative indie games.

Koelnmesse Singapore project director Daria La Valle expressed, “We are thrilled to see how quickly the gaming ecosystem in Asia is evolving, and we are proud to provide a platform that fosters innovation, creativity, and collaboration. As this year has proven, Gamescom Asia has established itself as an important meeting point for the Asian gaming industry with other regions. What excites us most is the deep engagement between developers, publishers, and fans. The level of creativity and innovation showcased by indie developers, alongside the presence of industry giants like Capcom and PlayStation, demonstrates that Southeast Asia is a driving force in the future of gaming. We look forward to further strengthening these connections in 2025 and beyond.”

Highlights from the business area

This year’s business area witnessed impressive growth, with a significant increase in international participation from countries such as Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Thailand and the USA. The business conference featured over 80 industry experts across three stages, covering topics from game design and development to business strategies and marketing principles. Over 4,400 business visitors engaged in networking and knowledge-sharing activities.

Another highlight was the fireside chat by long-time gaming heavyweight Layden, who shared insightful perspectives on the future of gaming, emphasising the growth of innovation and cross-platform integration, while building deeper connections with gaming communities. He stated, “If we can just get a bit more interest and excitement and exposure for these lower budget, but super creative and super unusual kinds of games, I would like to see more of that. Because if we’re just going to rely on blockbusters to get us through, I think that’s a death sentence for the [gaming] business.”

Highlights from the entertainment area

Over the weekend, the entertainment area drew tens of thousands of passionate gaming enthusiasts. Capcom returned with a 1,000 sqm booth where fans experienced exclusive hands-on demos of upcoming games. The Capcom Pro Tour 2024 Super Premier Singapore gaming tournament featured high-stakes Street Fighter 6 matches, with Japanese esports player Shuto of Crazy Raccoon beating out 15 other competitors to win, walking away with US$10,000 in prize money and a coveted spot in the global Capcom Cup 11.

The expanded indie area, in partnership with Indie Wavemakers, featured over 60 innovative titles from independent developers worldwide.

Andrew Wincott, the voice of Raphael from the critically acclaimed Baldur’s Gate 3, took the stage for an intimate discussion with Larian Studios’ Wayne Chu and Wisnu Irawan, delving into the creative process behind the game’s characters and cinematic sequences.

Live entertainment was a cornerstone of the event, featuring performances by J-pop singer-songwriter Shihori and the cosplay runway competition, which saw participants showcasing impressive costumes from beloved games. Judged by renowned cosplayers Charess Mabia, Vera Chimera, and Angelus, the four winners took home cash prizes. They were: RamonsProps as The Batman who Laughs (Injustice 2), Milkymoo as Bubble Head Nurse (Silent Hill 2), Jadeybugboo as Briar (League of Legends) and Skye as Satyr (Granblue Fantasy).

Indie developers pitch competition event

One of the standout events was the Pitch Competition, which attracted 55 entries from indie developers across the globe. A total of 13 finalists from countries including Singapore, Thailand, Spain, and Brazil presented their games to an esteemed panel of industry judges.

Judged on 18 October, studios like Battlebrew Production’s Love In Tiny Spaces won the best pitch, Ammobox Studio’s Project Guardian (working title) for best game design and Bit Egg’s Lost and Found Co. for most anticipated game, earning cash prizes and playtesting vouchers to support their ongoing development. All the three winners were Southeast Asian developers.

Gamescom Asia returns in 2025

Gamescom Asia will return to Singapore from 30 October to 2 November 2025.

Additionally, over 120 games that had been playable on the event showfloor can be found on its landing page on Steam.