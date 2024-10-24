CyberPowerPC India launches Diwali offers

CyberPowerPC India has launched a Diwali campaign bringing special offers for gamers. Customers purchasing any PC from the company’s website will receive a free CyberPowerPC Elite M1 131 Adjustable Weight and Lighting Effects Gaming Mouse and its FPS Gaming Mouse Pad.

Gamers can get HyperX Alloy Core RGB Gaming Keyboard at a special discounted price on the purchase of any PC. This keyboard features a light bar with dynamic RGB lighting effects, adding colour to your gaming setup.

CyberPowerPC recently launched its innovative EZPC module in India, allowing Indian gamers to build their dream gaming PC by choosing from a selection of popular games including Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends, Valorant, DOTA 2, GTA V, Elden Ring, Apex Legends, Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, and PUBG.