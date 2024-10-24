Venom is arguably the most beloved anti-hero from Marvel. The slithering black symbiote has been portrayed across different mediums in different ways. While Venom (alter ego of Eddie Brock) is depicted as an evil body horror parasite—seen in Sam Raimi’s film Spider-Man 3, Activision’s game Spider-Man: Web of Shadows, and the Spectacular Spider-Man TV series—the Sony Pictures’ Venom standalone trilogy leans more towards the goofy and campy side of the character. In the latest film instalment, Venom: The Last Dance, Brock and his parasite buddy (both played and voiced by Tom Hardy) excel when you stop trying to point out the film’s multiple plot holes and just enjoy the ride for what it is, a silly and a wacky comic book film.

The film is directed by Kelly Marcel, who co-wrote the story with Hardy and also penned the screenplay for this film and the first two Venom films. Hardy, Marcel, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Hutch Parker served as executive producers, while Columbia Pictures, Marvel Entertainment, Pascal Pictures, and Arad Productions handled the production.

Venom aka the Lethal Protector’s latest adventure (inspired by the comic series by American comic book writer David Michelinie) follows Brock and Venom as they journey to New York, pursued by the military and the cosmic forces of Knull. Played by Andy Serkis, Knull—also known as the King in Black—is the creator of the symbiotes and aims to escape his eternal prison on Klyntar, the symbiote planet. While the film suffers from plot holes, its premise is far more engaging than the previous two instalments, which were light on intrigue. The film’s biggest strength lies in the banter between Brock and Venom, which plays out like a quippy buddy comedy with heartwarming moments, making their relationship feel true to their comic book counterparts.

Another strong point of the film is its side characters, although somewhat one-dimensional, still manage to add a wholesome touch to the movie, contributing one of the most heartfelt moments in the second act (which we won’t spoil). While Knull is the main antagonist, he’s unfortunately underutilised, primarily serving as a setup for future films. Knull’s forces, the Xenophages—symbiote hunters—are designed to be both terrifying and unique, adding significant stakes to the plot.

The VFX, crafted by studios like Digital Domain, Double Negative (DNEG), ILM, and Rodeo FX, are comparatively far better than some big-budget MCU projects. The design of the Xenophages and supporting symbiote characters is impressively detailed, adding to the believability of the film and its universe. The end credits montage, featuring some highly creative VFX shots (which we won’t spoil), is a delightful surprise for fans and casual viewers alike. The CGI-heavy action scenes and environments also flow seamlessly. Overall the VFX team has done a commendable job of bringing the film’s unique universe to life.



While the movie’s pace improves as it progresses, the first act feels rushed, bombarding the audience with too much information. However, the second act and the finale truly shine, offering pure fun and entertainment, even for those unfamiliar with the characters. Unlike other Spider-Man-related films (like Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man and Jon Watts’ Spider-Man Homecoming trilogy), this film doesn’t take itself too seriously. Its charm lies in it ability to embrace goofiness while remaining self-aware.

Though the story has its flaws, it feels like a hardcore fan’s fantasy come to life, with Hardy—an avid Venom—injecting his passion into the character. It offers viewers a truly fun and emotional ride. Though marketed as Tom Hardy’s last dance with the beloved symbiote, the post-credit scene suggests otherwise, setting the stage for future instalments. With a highly engaging and entertaining conclusion, this film might not be the last time we see of the tendril-lashing parasite in all his glory. For now, fans can only hope for a certain web-slinger to unite with the slithering black symbiote—fingers crossed.

Overall, Venom: The Last Dance may not be a perfect film, but it delivers an entertaining, wild ride that leaves audiences eager for more symbiote madness!