‘American Dad’ returns for its 21st season; official song compilation released

Fox’s animated series American Dad has returned to US-based television channel TBS on Monday, 28 October with new episodes of the show’s 21st season. This new season features the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart.

This season, the Smiths are overjoyed when the Langley Falls boardwalk reopens, the family take a trip to a Mount Everest knock-off, Roger comes down with a mysterious illness, Klaus contends with an imposter and much more.

The official synopsis reads: American Dad! centres on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn’t let him off so easily and knows just how to push her father’s buttons, unlike her dopey, well-intentioned husband Jeff (Fischer) who doesn’t know much of anything. Son Steve (Grimes) is a geeky-yet-confident kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (Seth MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

US-based record label Hollywood Records has released American Dad!: Greatest Hits album featuring songs performed by the cast throughout the show’s extensive run, and a special track by Canadian R&B/Soul singer The Weeknd (Starboy). The track featuring the Canadian singer is titled The Weeknd’s Dark Secret. The album is now available on digital platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The album’s official tracklist is as follows:

Good Morning U.S.A. (Main Title Theme) Girl You Need a Shot (of B12) We’re Red & We’re Gay Hot Enough Good, No Great Job When I Was His Alien El Perro (Cilantro’s Song) Guppy Love I Want a Wife Hungunder Bad, Bad Boy Stelio Kontos Theme The Weeknd’s Dark Secret Ollie North Top of the Steve Theme Mail Song Zooka Sharks Rap When I Dress My Body Daddy’s Gone

Hollywood Records is owned by Disney Music Group (DMG), a division of The Walt Disney Company. The DMG covers all aspects of the company’s music commercialisation and marketing including: recorded music (Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records); music publishing; and Disney concerts. DMG releases film, television, game, and attraction soundtracks from the company’s franchises from Disney, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Films and Disney+.