Efforts ongoing to bring International Esports Championship to India

Efforts are being made to bring the International Esports Championship to India. A non-profit esports organisation Skillhub Online Games Federation (SOGF) is working closely with the International Esports Federation (IESF), with the support of the youth affairs and sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya to bring world class tournaments to Indian soil.

In a meeting last week, representatives from the SOGF and the IESF general secretary Boban Totovski, jointly called upon Mandaviya to discuss their partnership aimed at shaping the future of India’s esports ecosystem. The sports minister expressed strong support for SOGF and IESF’s initiative to introduce world-class esports programmes in India, emphasising the significance of developing the ecosystem and providing Indian athletes with international opportunities. He endorsed SOGF’s efforts to regulate the esports and skill-based gaming ecosystem, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering a fair and competitive environment for the industry’s growth.

(L to R) – Boban Totovski, Gursharan Singh, Adv. Nandan Kumar Jha, Shankar Aggarwal

SOGF comprises Olympians, former high-ranking officials including former CJI and SC Judges, civil servants, and industry veterans; it is further strengthened by its 29 associate state bodies, reflecting nationwide support for such initiatives. It is dedicated to ensuring fair competition, fostering transparency, and nurturing talent to represent India globally thereby emphasising fairness, collaboration, and sustainable long-term growth for India’s online gaming industry.

SOGF president Shankar Aggarwal shared, “We are extremely thankful to the government and IESF for turning things around in such a short period of time. India’s potential in esports is immense, and this collaboration has the power to transform the esports landscape in the country. Not only will it broaden the reach of esports in India, but it will also pave the way for top-tier international competitions to be hosted in the country. With the support of the government and international bodies like IESF, we aim to foster a fair and thriving ecosystem. Our commitment is to nurture talent, regulate the industry, and ensure that Indian athletes have every opportunity to excel on the global stage.”

IESF general secretary Boban Totovski stated, “Supporting the growth and development of esports communities around the world has always been one of the IESF’s key missions. We’re glad to see that SOGF shares the same values and is dedicated to working toward the same vision in India. We are very excited that our new pro-series, which we are organising, will kick off here, and we believe SOGF is a great partner for the project while unlocking opportunities for athletes, development and esports enthusiasts.”

To champion online games including esports and to revolutionise the way gaming and esports are perceived in India, the SOG Federation has also joined hands with the International Mind Sports Association (IMSA), an umbrella organisation for global governing bodies of mind and skill-based sports, and the Global Esports Federation (GEF).

Furthermore, the partnership between SOGF and IESF, supported by the Government of India, marks a positive step toward becoming a global leader in the space, especially with the much-anticipated Olympic Esports Games now in the mix. This collaboration aligns with India’s growing focus on international esports and the opportunities ahead for its athletes.