The board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has recently taken a significant step by voting to establish two distinct branches: the Animation Branch and the Short Films Branch. This decision marks a notable shift, separating Animated Features and Animated Shorts from the Live-Action Short category. As a result, the Short Films Branch will now focus solely on live-action and nonfiction shorts. This restructuring reflects the dynamic growth of animation in its diverse forms.

The animation branch will represent approximately 700 Academy members working in the animation industry, with two governor representatives on the board of governors to oversee animated feature films and animated short film awards.

The short films branch consists of over 200 members whose work spans narrative and nonfiction short filmmaking, with one governor representative elected for a term starting in the 2024-2025 fiscal year to oversee the live-action short award.

“The Academy is dedicated to advancing and evolving with our growing global membership and with the film industry,” said Academy CEO and president Bill Kramer and Janet Yang in a statement.

“As both the Academy’s shorts and animation communities have grown, and to ensure they continue to thrive, the need for two individual branches became increasingly apparent,” said Academy short films and feature animation branch governors Bonnie Arnold, Jinko Gotoh and Marlon West. “We’re excited about the future of these two branches and thank our fellow governors for their support.”

The Academy has 19 branches representing all facets of the film industry, with the board of governors remaining at its current size of 55 members. The Short Subjects branch was initially created in 1941 and was renamed the Short Films Branch in 1974. In 1995, the branch was again renamed the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch. The Animated Feature Film Award was established in 2001. This year’s nominees for the animated feature include The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Nimona, RobotDreams, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

This year’s Academy Awards will be held on 10 March (11 March in India).