Disney Branded Television, BBC Studios Kids & Family and Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) have announced that the next instalments of Bluey, including an extended-length special that was announced last year, will premiere this April, marking the series’ first global rollout.

The first new episode, Ghostbasket, will premiere on 7 April, before the debut of the 28-minute special, The Sign, which will premiere a week later on 14 April. Both episodes will air first via ABC Kids in Australia and then roll out globally the same day across Disney+, Disney Junior and Disney Channel in all other available regions (except China and New Zealand).

The Sign is Bluey’s longest-ever episode. Ghostbasket is a standard-length episode. Both episodes are penned by series creator and writer Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

According to Nielsen, Bluey closed out 2023 as the number one series for preschoolers and kids and was the second most-streamed series across all audiences. 10 new series episodes premiered on Disney+ in January and will begin rolling out on Disney Channel and Disney Junior from 25 March to 5 April.