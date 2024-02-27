The two-day event UmagineTN 2024 organised by the Tamil Nadu Government Information Technology and Digital Services Department wrapped up with insightful sessions covering AI & deep tech, cyber security, sustainability, GICs, and AVGC-XR. This tech-based platform tried to understand the growing application of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) in various fields like healthcare, aviation, defence, agriculture, satellite industry and so on.

Also, it had ample number of sessions covering the AVGC-XR sector where industry leaders shared interesting insights. A masterclass on ‘Creative storytelling with new age technologies’ was conducted by Biren Ghose who is the managing director – Asia Pacific & global Excom member at Technicolor Creative Studios. He highlighted Technicolor’s rich history in animation, mentioned how the studio has worked on global projects like Kung Fu Panda, and discussed MPC’s work on Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, nominated for an Academy Award.

Giving reference to how their team size had increased in working in The Lion King (2019) compared to the older movie, he said with technological advancement the artists work differently. Then there are people who mainly work on softwares and are focused on streamlining the entire pipeline. “I don’t believe that the artistry and human element is going away,” Ghose said. He urged creative minds to harness technology for impactful storytelling.

Sharing about his experience at the event, Ghose mentioned, “”The audience greatly appreciated the journey behind the scenes, uncovering how computer graphics and imagery propelled Oscar-shortlisted blockbusters, alongside local gems like Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’ and Richie Mehta’s ‘Poachers.’ Their enthusiastic response, marked by applause and cheers, underscores the creativity and proprietary technology showcased by MPC and The Mill, both Technicolor Creative Studios. State governments are eager to cultivate skill sets in this domain, recognizing its potential for highly scalable job creation.”

During the event, Indusverse co-founder & chief creative officer Alok Sharma was a part of a discussion on ‘Policy Initiatives for Transforming Tamil Nadu into a AVGC XR Hub’. “UMAGINE 2024 was a great initiative by the Information Tech Department, Govt of Tamilnadu to create synergistic alliances. Discussing Policy Initiatives to Transform TN into an AVGC XR Hub was a great learning experience where we all could exchange and share our thoughts and ideas on the challenges faced by the AVGC XR professionals,” he said.

Sharma emphasised on grassroot issues like archaic fine art curriculum that needs to be updated for today’s AVGC XR World. The role of comics as an individual industry as well as the seed IP incubator for AVG was also underlined by him.

UmagineTN witnessed IMAGE CoE STPI COO Arjun Sarode and GAFX director & ABAI member Srinivas Sribhakta participate in a fireside chat on ‘Embracing Innovation and Entrepreneurship in AVGC XR’.

Sharing about his experience, Sribhakta said, “It was a great experience speaking at the UmagineTN 2024 event at Chennai where ideas resonated, and minds were stirred into the art of inspiration. Touching upon embracing innovation and entrepreneurship in the AVGC sector, I was overwhelmed by the huge audience and their interest towards the AVGC sector.”

“State-run events like these serve as catalysts for nurturing a thriving ecosystem, where collaboration and innovation intertwine, laying the foundation for sustainable progress. Through such state-run events, governments sow the seeds of progress, cultivating an ecosystem where diverse stakeholders converge, fostering innovation, and collectively shaping a future of shared growth and prosperity,” he added.

Sarode extended gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Government IT Minister, ELCOT, TNEGA, ICT Academy, and all the organisers for putting together such a successful event. “UmagineTN was a fantastic showcase of the innovation happening in fields like AI, XR, and AVGC. The insightful talks, panel discussions, and masterclasses provided a wealth of knowledge for both established companies and aspiring startups. The exhibition also highlighted some truly promising startups, demonstrating the depth of talent and entrepreneurial spirit within the state of Tamil Nadu,” he pointed out.

For Asian Institute of Design co-founder and CEO Hanif Mohammed Marakkarackayil who was part of a panel on ‘Cultivating an Innovative Landscape: Strategies for Extended Reality Ecosystem growth in Tamil Nadu’, participating as a speaker at UmagineTN was an interesting experience filled with good discussions and insightful exchanges.

“It was good to see a great number of curious students turn out at the event. These gatherings, backed by state governments, serve as crucial catalysts for the advancement of the industry in India. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, they ignite creativity, encourage knowledge sharing, and pave the way for impactful collaborations,” Marakkarackayil added.

We hope we get to witness more such government led initiatives as they are the key to fostering a thriving technology ecosystem in India.