Warner Bros Discovery recently shared that more than 130 episodes of Looney Tunes will be added to Max on 1 March. The new slate includes Oscar-nominated Mouse Wreckers, Greetings Bait, Rhapsody in Rivets and more.

The offering refresh also includes fan-favourites like Rabbit Fire, Duck Amuck, A Wild Hare – which featured Bugs Bunny for the first time, and Porky’s Duck Hunt – the first appearance of Daffy Duck, as well as One Froggy Evening and What’s Opera, Doc?

Last year the platform had removed seasons 16 to 31 of Looney Tunes, which was later clarified it was due to brief maintenance work. As these new episodes arrive on Max, approximately 130 other episodes will leave the platform. However, it was not mentioned which 130 shorts would be leaving Max.

The March lineup of animated and hybrid shows include:

1 March

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

8 March

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy’s Ginormous Adventure (Special)

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

26 March 26