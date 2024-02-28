Guru Studio announced that it has optioned the TV rights to the best-selling and hugely popular children’s book series Spot, published by Puffin, part of Penguin Random House Children’s UK.

Eric Hill’s loveable puppy Spot first appeared in 1980 in the first ever lift-the-flap storybook, Where’s Spot? and has since become a perennial best-seller with over 65 million books sold worldwide.

The books have been translated into over 60 languages including braille and sign language across more than 20 formats including lift-the-flap books, board books and novelty titles with Puffin releasing new titles every year. The bestselling series has enjoyed notable recent growth throughout many key global territories including the US and Australia. In the UK, over one million Spot books have been sold since 2020 alone, more than double the volume sold in the prior four years.

The synopsis of the show reads: The new TV series will follow Spot, the beloved, rambunctious and curious puppy. Just like in the classic books, children will see their own everyday experiences reflected in Spot’s adventures with his family and friends as they discover the big, wide, world around them.

“Spot holds a special place in the hearts of millions of families around the world as Eric Hill’s dynamic storytelling and lift-the-flap discovery moments invite children to become part of the story,” said Guru Studio president and executive creative director Frank Falcone. “As stewards of this cherished literary legacy, we will inspire that same engaged curiosity, bringing a fresh and contemporary feel, for today’s preschoolers.”

“Puffin is proud to be the home of Eric Hill’s beloved Spot. His childlike, inquisitive nature and boundless energy have captivated small children for over 40 years. Spot’s timeless appeal lies in his simplicity and in Eric’s ability to capture the essence of early childhood experiences,” said Penguin Random House Children’s UK managing director Francesca Dow. “Guru recognises Spot’s unique appeal and this, together with an impressive portfolio and roster of talent, creates an exciting opportunity to bring Spot to new audiences via animation. We can’t wait to see Spot come bounding onto screen to excite and entertain millions of young children and their families, reaching new fans and old.”

Guru has brought on board award-winning children’s author and TV veteran Sarah Maizes to guide the project. A former executive at Amazon Kids+ and the Jim Henson Company Sarah’s credits include Harriet the Spy (AppleTV+), Dinosaur Train (PBSKids), Randi Zuckerberg’s Dot. and Hello Kitty: Super Style (Amazon Kids+).

Guru Studio is the animation powerhouse behind some of the most recognisable and beloved children’s properties including the global smash PAW Patrol, Netflix’s True and the Rainbow Kingdom, and Sesame Streets animated spin-off Mecha Builders. The studio is also currently in production on the family mini-series adaptation of the beloved classic Charlottes’ Web for Warner Bros Discovery’s Max.