Netflix brings two new games on their platform this February. Ubisoft’s Rainbow: SMOL, based on Tom Clancy’s popular Rainbow Six franchise and Zen studio’s Pinball Masters are now available exclusively for Netflix members. These games and more than 90 others are included with all Netflix memberships without ads or in-app purchases.

Rainbow Six: SMOL – In this game players will have to defuse bombs, free hostages, and crush enemies in this fast-paced rougelite shooter game based on Tom Clancy’s popular Rainbow Six’ franchise. In this game you’ve just joined Rainbow as a Recruit and your mission is to kick the doors down and deal with cultists. Assemble the best squad and liberate the world of Smol from the mysterious threat that looms over it.

Pinball Masters- Channel your inner pinball wizard and flip your way through themed tables featuring characters like Godzilla and Kong in this classic arcade game. One can try to climb the leaderboards or beat own highest scores in single player mode while enjoying the finest selection of pinball tables.

In this new Netflix game if you want to challenge friends, invite the gang over for a lighting round of pass-and-play hot seat action. Embark on your silver-ball quest with Zen Studios’ tried-and-true physics model — every flip, bounce and shot will feel almost like the real thing.