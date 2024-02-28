India’s esports tournament organiser Skyesports has onboarded Zebronics as the gaming peripherals partner for the Skyesports Champions Series, a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports tournament.

India’s top esports teams will be competing at Skyesports Champions Series for glory in BGMI across the semifinals (28 February to 4 March) and the grand finals (5 to 10 March) and Zebronics will be showcasing its array of products designed to meet the needs of gamers.

The semifinalists will battle it out in BGMI for the 16 slots in the grand finals. It has been live since 1 PM IST in Hindi and Tamil on the Skyesports’ YouTube channel.

Zebronics director Yash Doshi said, “The prospect of collaborating with Skyesports for SCS 2024 fills us with immense enthusiasm. This collaboration perfectly embodies our commitment to fostering the gaming ecosystem in India and providing gamers with unparalleled experiences. We eagerly anticipate the journey ahead, interacting with gamers on various platforms and delivering innovative gaming peripherals. Together with Skyesports, we are poised to make significant strides in advancing the esports landscape and supporting its evolution.”

Reflecting on the partnership with Zebronics, Skyesports CEO and founder Shiva Nandy said, “Building upon our successful collaboration during the 2023 edition of the Skyesports Champions Series, which garnered a peak viewership of 131,000, we are delighted to welcome Zebronics once again as the gaming peripherals partner for the SCS 2024. This partnership not only serves to showcase Zebronics’ impressive gaming-centric products directly to our gaming community but also signifies Zebronics’ long-term commitment to elevating the esports landscape of the country – a vision we share.”

After a series of open qualifiers, only 24 teams remain in the semifinals of the Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) 2024. This includes the countries’ top esports teams such as iQOO Soul, Revenant Esports, Blind Esports, Gods Reign, Orangutan, Entity Gaming, and more.