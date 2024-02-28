Cinesite has delivered 108 minutes of animation for the highly-anticipated six-part limited series Iwájú. This is the first time the feature animation and VFX studio has worked with Walt Disney Animation Studios on animated content.

Cinesite’s work on the series began in 2021, shortly after the announcement of the project.

“There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to Iwájú. For one, it’s an entirely new, original story inventively set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. Secondly, working with the legendary Walt Disney Animation Studios and the fresh, new voices of Kugali is truly a first-of-its-kind experience, not just for Cinesite, but for all three collaborative partners. The Cinesite crew has worked hard to continually raise the quality bar, and working with Disney Animation is testament to everyone’s efforts. We’re thrilled to be showcasing the team’s artistry, innovation and creativity to Disney+ audiences,” said Cinesite supervising producer Joel MacDonald.

Iwájú is an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech experts, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

Kugali filmmakers—including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku—take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú, bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos. The series is produced by Disney Animation’s Christina Chen, screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson. Marlon West is the VFX supervisor from Disney Animation on the project.

Cinesite’s teams were led by supervising producer Joel MacDonald with VFX supervisor Ellen Poon and animation director Jason Ryan who helmed the 559-person crew across its Montreal, Vancouver and London studios with support from associate VFX supervisor Adel Abada and CG supervisors Andrew Gartner & Stéphanie Roy.

All six episodes of Iwájú begin streaming on Disney+ beginning 28 February along with a behind-the-scenes documentary Iwájú: A Day Ahead, produced by ABC News Studios and Disney Animation.