Last week, Disney and Pixar’s Elemental made its streaming debut on Disney +. Elemental is the most watched movie premiere of the year on Disney+ and among its Top 10 movie premieres of all time, earning 26.4 million views in its first five days of streaming.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and executive produced by Pete Docter, the original feature film is set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth-, and Air-residents live together. The story follows the quick-witted and fiery Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis), whose friendship with the sappy and go-with-the-flow Wade (voiced by Mamoudou Athie) challenges not only her beliefs about the world they live in, but the person she wants to be.

In its first five days of streaming, Elemental has become the most viewed animated movie premiere since Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red was released in March 2022, as well as the most viewed Disney+ movie premiere of all time in Latin America, just ahead of Turning Red.

Released in June, the film saw theatrical success, earning $484 million worldwide with a 93 per cent Rotten Tomatoes verified audience score and an “A” CinemaScore. Domestically, the film generated $154 million—more than five times its domestic opening weekend of $30 million, a rare feat for any theatrical release and the second-highest multiple behind Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story (1995).

Internationally, the film brought in $330 million and had a particularly strong showing in South Korea, becoming Pixar’s most-seen film in the country. The Elemental screenplay is by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh, with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel, and Hsueh. Ronnie del Carmen, Shila Ommi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, Mason Wertheimer, and Joe Pera round out the film’s voice cast.