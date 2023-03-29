Disney and Pixar has finally realised the first trailer of it all-new upcoming original feature film Elemental. The movie will transport moviegoers to an extraordinary place called Element City, where a host of elements live and work.

The trailer showcases each element – air, earth, water and fire, which sets them apart according to Ember, a quick-witted and fiery woman who’s always stayed close to home in Firetown. In Elemental, she finally ventures out of her comfort zone to explore this spectacular world born from the imaginations of Pixar’s filmmakers and specifically crafted for the big-screen experience.

The next animated film, directed by Peter Sohn, retells his own life story and tackles the vital subject of diversity. Sohn revealed that he drew inspiration from his own immigration experience to create the movie.

Joining the previously announced voice cast including Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, are Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be-retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember’s admiring earth neighbour, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern.

It’s a double treat for moviegoers who will go to the theatre to see the upcoming film because an all-new Up short film will also be played before Elemental, which will likely serve as the film’s emotional prelude.

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental releases in theatres on 16 June 2023.