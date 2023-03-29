Diablo Immortal Age of Falling Towers Sanctuary gets a slew of updates with Patch 1.8, including a brand-new dungeon, a new PvP and PvE mode, a new Elite Quest, and more! Many quality of life improvements have been made as well, including an increase in rewards for many activities, new Bestiary entries, an option to hide the helmet cosmetic, balance to the Battlegrounds and Rite of Exile modes, and an increase in rare crest usage in Elder Rifts.
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE
Accursed Towers mode: A new game mode featuring both PvE and PvP gameplay. Clans will compete to claim ownership of towers, thereby providing powerful bonuses to all clan members and the opportunity to acquire new cursed Items. Each clan may have up to two towers under their control per season, and ownership of all towers will be reset when the season closes. Players must be in a clan to participate in Accursed Towers.
New Dread Reaver Dungeon: This takes place aboard a ship blasted by violent seas and besieged by an enormous sea monster, and includes a new story quest that involves player’s tracking the elusive Cult of Terror to reclaim the stolen Worldstone shard before it’s delivered to the Bride of Hell. Must unlock Hell V difficulty to play this dungeon.
Ashes of Antiquity Event: Defend Sanctuary from the Cult of Terror from 30 March – 20 April, players (level 30 and above) can complete weekly tasks to gain progress towards milestone rewards.
New Elite Quest: Astral Bloom: Travel to a town under siege to aid a mysterious mage seeking to undo the wreckage of his past, and fight against a foe so fierce that reality itself will tremble.
Three New Legendary Gems: Build your character to new heights with three new legendary gems – Lo’s Focused Gaze, Pain Clasp, and Gloom Cask.
Banquet of Eyes Gear Set: Six dungeons will now drop all-new gear from the Banquet of Eyes Set. Centered around powering up damage-over-time effects and rewarding you with buffs, players must be in Hell V difficulty and above to receive item drops from this set.
Recall a Friend: Players who are level 30 and above can recall a friend (must be level 20 and above) who has stopped playing for 14 or more days. Players can earn points that will earn them rewards by doing this.