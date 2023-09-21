Family-friendly interactive entertainment publisher Outright Games in partnership with BBC Studios, has announced that the first ever Bluey video game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on 17 November 2023.

Bluey: The Videogame is based on the global TV show that follows Bluey, a loveable, inexhaustible, Blue Heeler dog, who lives with her Mum, Dad, and her little sister, Bingo. Like every kid her age, the thing Bluey likes to do best is play games. The series showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by turning everyday moments into adventures.

In this interactive sandbox adventure game, players navigate the recreated locations including Bluey’s home – fully explorable for the first time. Bluey: The Videogame‘s story-driven episodic gameplay has activities inspired by fan-favourite moments from the show as well as a new four-part storyline created in partnership with Artax Games, BBC Studios and the show’s producers at Ludo Studio.

Up to four players can play as Bluey, her sister Bingo, Mum and Dad. With minigames like “Keepy Uppy” and “Magic Xylophone” seen in the show, players can complete activities to earn in-game rewards like new costumes, stickers, playable episodes and locations.

The game features voices from the English speaking cast of the show, including Dad, Bandit (David McCormack) and Mum, Chilli (Melanie Zanetti). Several Bluey music tracks from composer Joff Bush will be featured on the game’s soundtrack alongside new music created by the development team.

The game has been designed with flexibility in mind, allowing fans to engage with it and explore it at their own pace with the ability to jump between story quests, activities and exploration at any time. Variable difficulty features have been included that allow the game to be accessible and fun for both preschool and older fans including UI on/off toggle, simple written on-screen instructions and full voice-over. Players will be able to utilise physics-based mechanics to manipulate objects, interact with the world around them, add additional challenges to mini-games, and support free-play in the sandbox.

Outright Games COO Stephanie Malham said, “We’re incredibly excited to be working with BBC Studios as a brand-new licensing partner for Outright Games and to help expand the phenomenal world of Bluey into video games. It is always our goal to create games that can act as an entry point to the world of video games and to some of the most important entertainment franchises on the planet like Bluey. It’s a thrill for us to bring Bluey’s world to life with a level of interactivity that has never been seen before and by ensuring that the game is accessible and enjoyable for all ages we know fans across the globe will be delighted.”

BBC Studios head of games Kevin Jorge said: “We’re delighted to be working with Outright Games on Bluey’s first video game. It’s very important for us to capture the essence of fun and games that is central to the series.”