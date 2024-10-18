Scholastic Entertainment and 9 Story Media Group announce their MIPCOM lineup

US-based media production company, Scholastic Entertainment, and Canada-based animation studio, 9 Story Media Group, have announced their joint slate of new kids and family programming for MIPCOM. This announcement follows Scholastic Entertainment’s acquisition of 9 Story Media Group for US$186 million in June 2024.

Their MIPCOM slate includes new shows in development, recent third-party acquisitions, and new episodes of returning IPs, catering to audiences from preschool to teenagers.

The lineup of projects with their official synopsis is as follows:

In development:

The Magic School Bus: Mighty Explorers (CGI) (for two to five years old)

Based on the Scholastic book series, The Magic School Bus: Mighty Explorers is a CGI reboot for preschool viewers. Join Albie, our all-new, talking, transforming, Magic Bus, plus Liz, Ms. Frizzle’s favourite lizard sidekick, and six-year-old kid explorers – Lily, Wyatt, and Benny – as they team up and zoom out on some of the funniest, wildest action-adventure explorations yet! Together, our Mighty Explorers are going to answer questions like “How does sound work?” “Why is the sun so hot?” “How do fish breathe underwater?” and many, many more. Curiosity is their roadmap so there’s no telling where their adventures will take them – and us – next!

Momoguro (2D) (for six to 11 years old)

In a fantastical world full of strange creatures, two mortal enemies are thrust together by the ancient and forbidden power of Momoguro. Only by joining forces and mastering this mysterious force can they hope to save their kingdoms from war and a powerful malevolent force that seeks to destroy them all. Based on the popular Roblox game from Baobab Studios.

Juno The Jellyfish (CGI) (for three to six years old)

Juno The Jellyfish is a CG-animated family sitcom about a six-year-old jelly with sparkles in her belly! Juno is the middle child of a big, joyful jellyfish family and is exploring what makes her shine. Created by author Jess Hitchman (Ava In Code Land, The Inflatables, In Every House on Every Street), 9 Story and Scholastic Entertainment have developed Juno The Jellyfish in partnership with US based production company Crayola Studios. The series is the first original IP to come out of Crayola Studios’ significant development, production, co-financing and licensing partnership with 9 Story Media Group that was announced last year.

Sixteen Souls (live-action) (14 years old and later)

Sixteen Souls is a premium supernatural thriller series for a 14 plus audience based on the beloved Scholastic book series written by BookTok sensation Rosie Talbot. With heart-pounding scares and heart-pounding romance, the series follows Charlie, who, after a near-death experience, is able to see ghosts in his haunted hometown of York. When dark forces have taken one of his ghostly friends, he, a rag-tag group of spirits, and a new seer in town must risk their lives to unearth the chilling purpose behind the disappearances to protect them – and the world – from a fate worse than death.

New acquisitions:

The Woohoos! (52 x 7 min) (2D) (preschool)

Produced by Sniggle Originals, The Woohoos! is an upbeat preschool comedy that follows Wynona the puffin, Iggy the wolfhound, Scotty the highland bull, and Ellie the hare as they wonder at the natural world all around them. Each episode brings an exciting ‘Ooo” moment, a new discovery that needs explaining, and then when the characters find the answer they say “Woohoo!” Kids can “Ooo” and “Woohoo” while watching their new friends pack in their day full of adventure, making each other laugh as they all explore the Woohoos’ homeland of Wise Island together.

The Singalings (26 x 5 min) (2D) (preschool)

Produced by Snipple Originals, The Singalings features music, comedy, and unforgettable earworms for young audiences. The series kicks off each episode with a song, and centres around three inquisitive and eager extra-terrestrials, Melody, Harmony and Bop, who are here to discover all they can about Earth! The excitable little Singalings can’t help but sing along as they explore Earth and all it has to offer! A sing-a-long visit to the zoo, the beach, a fun fair and even a ride on the bus. The Singalings love to investigate.

SciShow Kids (57 x 18’-30) (live-action) (for five to nine years old)

From the team behind the popular YouTube series SciShow with 1.2 million subscribers and 325 lifetime views comes SciShow Kids!. Join host Jessi, her robot rat friend Squeaks, and all their friends at the Fort as they explain fun, complex science concepts for young, curious minds. Whether conducting experiments, researching new questions, or talking with experts, there’s always something new to discover with SciShow Kids, no matter your age!

New episodes, returning series:

Let’s Go, Bananas! (52 x 11 min) (2D) (for three to six years old)

Three sweet, silly, diverse families share each other’s lives, loves, triumphs and tantrums in relatable tales told by their five funny and fabulous kids. It’s a feel-good celebration of the realities of family life – joyful, messy, hilarious and, of course, completely BANANAS!. Let’s Go, Bananas! was created by Australian writer and producer Tim Bain, creator of action-comedy series Kangaroo Beach and writer on hit children’s series including Bluey, PJ Masks, Thomas the Tank Engine and Epic Adventures of Morph.

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures (52 x 11 min) (CGI) (for three to five years old)

Based on the popular Scholastic book series by illustrator and author Guy Parker-Rees, Dylan’s Playtime Adventures follows Dylan, a stripey dog who lives in a stripey lighthouse in Buttercup Meadow. In every episode, Dylan takes on a new career – Doctor, Pizza Chef, Hair Stylist, Sea Captain – and invites his friends Ozzy, Daisy, Bitsy, and the viewers at home to play along with him. Ready with a regular household object, his trusty wagon, and his signature imagination, Dylan and his glowing stripes transform the meadow into anything from a hotel to a space station! Who wants to play? Everyone!

Daniel Tiger season 7 (304 x 11 min) (season 7 is 28 x 11 min, 1 x 22 min special) (2D) (for two to five years old)

Season 7 is now available! An animated preschool spinoff from Fred Rogers Productions inspired by the classic series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The series features Daniel, a shy but brave 4-year-old tiger who lives in the beloved Neighborhood of Make Believe. With the help of his neighbors, family, and friends – O the Owl, Prince Wednesday, Katerina Kittycat, and Miss Elaina – Daniel learns key skills necessary for navigating school and life.

Open Season: Call of Nature (52 x 11 min) (2D) (for six to 11 years old)

Open Season: Call of Nature is based on characters from the Sony Pictures Animation motion pictures. The comedy series follows best friends Boog, a lovable, risk-averse grizzly bear, and Elliot, a fast-talking, ‘act-first, think-later’ deer. When the pair discover an abandoned summer camp in the middle of nowhere, they embark on a brave and hilarious adventure to create a new place to live where animals get to embrace their inner wild!

Lu & The Bally Bunch (75 x 5 min, 1 x 22 min holiday special, 25 x 1 min interstitials) (2D) (for two to six years old)

Join Lu, a little ladybird who has just started preschool with her new friends. Together they explore their brand-new social lives through play, music, big feelings, and even bigger fun. This animated dramedy for preschoolers takes place in Ballybug, a whimsical village where Lu meets friends Barnaby, Biba, Declan, Elodie and Gus. This slice of life series explores the fun, drama and messiness that ensues. Filled with music, humour and heart, Lu & The Bally Bunch is a celebration of friendship for preschoolers. Lu & The Bally Bunch was created by Brown Bag Films’ director Nicky Phelan (Vampirina, Bing, Octonauts), Oscar-nominated for his short film Granny O’Grimm’s Sleeping Beauty.

Donkey Hodie Season 3 (150 x 11 min) (season 3 is 26 x 11 min, 2 x 22 min specials) (Puppet based show) (for three to five years old)

Season 3 is now available! Donkey Hodie lives in Someplace Else, where she and her pals empower preschoolers to dream big and overcome obstacles, to work hard and persevere, to be resourceful and discover they can solve problems on their own – and to laugh themselves silly along the way! Inspired by the quirky, funny side of Fred Rogers as well as his mission to help young viewers navigate the frustrations and challenges of childhood. Episodes contain character-driven stories full of adventure and imagination. Produced by Fred Rogers Productions and Chicago based production company Spiffy Pictures.

A Kind of Spark Season 2 (20 x 24 min) (live-action) (for eight to 12 years old)

Based on the book by neurodivergent author Elle McNicoll, A Kind of Spark series returns for a second season! Addie is a bright and sparky autistic girl dreaming of acceptance in a conservative community. Her desire to be herself entwines with the mystery of Maggie, a young noblewoman, who was accused of witchcraft and vanished. Season two takes place in the summer following the events of series one, and a face from the past and a mysterious bookshop bring new challenges for Addie and her loved ones. Can Addie work out what’s next?