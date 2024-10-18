Esports to be included as a demo event at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2024

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the inclusion of esports as a demo event in the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s (TN CM) Trophy Games 2024. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has incorporated Skyesports as the principal technical partner along with the Esports Association of Tamil Nadu and Thamizh Esports Association to launch the initiative.

The TN CM Trophy Games is a sports initiative aimed at promoting and nurturing grassroots talent across various sports. The inclusion of esports reflects the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to embracing the evolving trend in sports on the back of the inclusion of esports in the Asian Games, and the announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to introduce a standalone Olympic Esports Games in 2025.

The eight games set to be a part of the TN CM Trophy esports demo event are as follows:

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Pokemon Unite

Real Cricket 2024

EA FC 2024

NBA 2K25

eChess

Street Fighter 6

F1 2024

The selected games span a diverse range of titles, catering to mobile, PC, and console gamers. Registrations are now open to all eligible gamers in Tamil Nadu. The competition kicks off with online qualifiers, where participants will vie for a spot in the grand finale. Skyesports along with Esports Association of Tamil Nadu and Thamizh Esports Association will manage the entire event, culminating in an on-ground finale in Chennai on 20 October.

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department additional chief secretary stated, “We are thrilled to witness the debut of esports as a demo event at this year’s Chief Minister’s Trophy. Esports has rapidly grown in popularity around the globe and by introducing it in the Chief Minister’s Trophy as a demo sport, Tamil Nadu is taking a major step toward recognising and nurturing diverse athletic talents, both in traditional sports and emerging digital platforms.”

Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) member secretary shared, “Esports is already part of the Asian Games and will soon be getting a standalone event by the IOC. In line with these evolving trends, we are introducing esports as a test event this year, and plan to make it an official part of the Tamil Nadu CM Trophy in 2025.”

The Tamil Nadu State Government aims to engage 1.5 million gamers and esports enthusiasts through participation and viewership.